"Give him Banter d'Or" - Argentina fans slam Raphinha after 4-1 win over Brazil

Fans of Argentina have slammed Raphinha following Brazil's 4-1 loss to Albiceleste in the CONMEBOL 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Wednesday, March 26. In the build-up to the clash, Raphinha bragged that Brazil would defeat La Albiceleste on and off the pitch.

However, this failed to happen as La Albiceleste were on top of their game even without Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez. Four minutes into the first half, Julian Alvarez opened the scoring for Argentina by slotting the ball between the legs of goalkeeper Bento.

Following a failed block by one of Brazil's Murillo, the ball fell kindly to Enzo Fernandez, who doubled La Albiceleste's lead in the 12th minute. Matheus pulled one back for Brazil following a defensive error by Cristian Romero in the 26th minute.

In the 37th minute, Alexis Mac Allister placed the ball past goalkeeper Bento following an outstanding cross from Fernandez. Giuliano Simeone sealed the victory for Argentina by rifling the ball into the net after being set up by Nicolas Tagliafico in the 71st minute.

Thus, the game ended 4-1 in favor of La Albiceleste, who dominated most of the game. In his stint, Raphinha maintained a passing accuracy of 64% (16/25). He failed to register a shot on target, lost possession of the ball 11 times, but won four of five ground duels contested (via Sofascore).

In the game's aftermath, Albiceleste fans took to X to banter Raphinha following his abysmal performance, with one fan tweeting:

"Raphinha vs Argentina: 0 Goals/Assists 0 Key Passes 0 Shots on Goal 0 Dribbles 11 Possessions Lost 16,833 Words GIVE HIM BANTER D’OR 🔥🔥🔥."

"Balon dor Raphinha" is literally a worse overall footballer than Brahim Diaz 😭😭😭😭 he legit cant dribble as a brazilian winger LMFAOOO," another added.

"If Raphinha wins the Ballon d’Or football is dead," a fan opined.

"Ballon d’Or favourite” Raphinha couldn’t back up his trash talk and lost 4-1. 😭," another said.

"Raphinha vs. Argentina: - 0 shots on target - 3 total shots - 1 yellow card - 16 passes - 0% crosses - 0 dribbles - 2 tackles. The words he said did not come out right.🇧🇷," another chimed in.

"Raphinha without Barcelona’s high line:," wrote another.

What led to Raphinha's banter in Argentina vs Brazil?

Argentina v Brazil - FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier - Source: Getty

Before the encounter, Raphinha had appeared to have triggered the Argentines with his comments. He openly claimed that Brazil would emerge victorious and made some strong comments against La Albiceleste.

During an interview with Romario, the Barcelona winger spoke about the game. He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"We will beat Argentina, no doubt. On and off the pitch, if we have to." Romario: “Are you going to score a goal?." Raphinha: “Yes, I’ll go with everything." Romário: “F*ck them?." Raphinha: “F*ck them."

However, Raphinha failed to score and La Albiceleste defeated Brazil. Thus, he was called out by Argentines on social media. Meanwhile, La Albiceleste remain the leader in the standings with 31 points from 14 games.

On the other hand, Brazil are ranked fourth with 21 points from 14 games in the qualifiers.

