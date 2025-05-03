“Give my boo some rest”, “Shouldn’t play more than 50 mins” - Barcelona fans unhappy with 22-year-old star being picked in line-up vs Valladolid

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has named midfielder Pedri in the starting XI for their LaLiga meeting with Real Valladolid, leading to complaints from the fans. The Spanish giants are aiming to extend their lead at the summit of the league to seven points, even if momentarily, with their visit to Valladolid.

Ad

Flick has put next week's UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg into consideration in selecting the players to prosecute the game against the already relegated side. Of the players who started the first leg on Wednesday, only Pedri and Gerard Martin have kept their place in the XI.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Influential midfielder Pedri starts in midfield with La Masia graduates Fermin Lopez and Gavi, making his 54th appearance of the season. The decision to start the 22-year-old Spain international was not a popular one among the fans, and they took to X to share their thoughts. A fan questioned why the midfielder was starting, asking that he ought to be rested.

"why pedri starting man give my boo some rest", they wrote.

Ad

Another fan questioned Pedri's inclusion in the XI.

"What is Pedri doing here ffs", they asked.

Another fan asked how the midfielder was selected in the XI.

"Somehow Pedri is still starting??", they asked.

Another fan had the same question about the 22-year-old.

"Why is Pedri playing ☹️", they posted.

A fan insinuated that the midfielder will be worn out by the end of the campaign.

Ad

"Pedri at the end of the season", they posted.

A fan praised the lineup but pointed out that Pedri should not play more than 50 minutes.

"Wow lovely lineup with so many opportunities for so many players. I dont like Pedri starting but I guess there isnt any other option. Pedri shouldnt play more than 50 mins", they wrote.

Another fan questioned the decision to start Pedri.

Ad

"WHAT IS PEDRI DOING THERE", they asked.

Pedri is enjoying his most productive season in a Barcelona shirt, with six goals and seven assists in his 53 appearances. He has played more games for La Blaugrana this season than in every other season, including his debut season in 2020-21.

The likes of Ansu Fati and Pau Victor have been handed starts for Barcelona, while Dani Rodriguez makes his debut. The injured trio of Jules Kounde, Robert Lewandowski, and Alejandro Balde miss out completely for Flick's side.

Ad

Ter Stegen returns, Christensen makes first start for Barcelona against Real Valladolid

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has named captain Marc-Andre Ter Stegen in the starting XI for the game against Real Valladolid, with Andreas Christensen also starting at the back. The Spanish giants have named a rotated XI for the game at the Estadio Municipal Jose Zorrilla, making nine changes to the XI.

Ad

Ter Stegen makes his first appearance for Barcelona since suffering a serious knee injury in October, replacing Wojciech Szczesny between the sticks. The Germany international has returned to action ahead of schedule, as he was expected to miss the remainder of the season.

Andreas Christensen starts at centre-back alongside Ronald Araujo, making his third appearance and first start of the season. The former Chelsea man has struggled with injuries this term, and will get a chance to impress against Real Valladolid.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More