“Give me a break” – Roy Hodgson hilariously responds when asked about next game after draw with Manchester United ‘team of superstars’

Watford manager Roy Hodgson provided a funny response to a question from the press following his team's goalless draw against Manchester United. The Hornets battled hard to pick up a goalless stalemate in the Premier League at Old Trafford earlier today (February 26).

According to BBC Sport reporter Simon Stone, Hodgson was questioned about his potential team selection for Watford's next match. The veteran manager responded by saying (as per Stone):

"I have just watched my team bottom of the table, draw with a team of superstars who have had about a billion pounds spent on them, and you are asking me about next week. Give me a break."

The goalless draw against United was certainly an incredible result for the Hornets. While they did manage ten shots and had two attempts on target, they understandably had to defend for much of the contest. The Red Devils piled up 22 shots, but only three were on target as Watford stifled United's star-studded attack.

The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba started the game, while Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford came off the bench for the hosts. However, Watford, who have looked a little more solid defensively under Hodgson, thwarted their illustrious hosts on multiple occasions.

They eventually managed to take a precious clean sheet as well as a point back to Vicarage Road. The result also pushed them up to 19th place in the Premier League standings, with 19 points from 26 games. Watford are only four points away from safety, with around a third of the season left.

Manchester United slip once again in race for top four

For Manchester United, the draw against the Hornets will only add to the recent scrutiny they have received. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick's men had multiple chances to score, but couldn't take them.

The Red Devils are still fourth in the league table after the draw with Watford, having accumulated 47 points from 27 games. However, fifth-placed Arsenal are now just two points behind them, and have three games in hand.

The Gunners still have to face Liverpool and Chelsea, but their recent run of form could see them overtake United shortly. Manchester United, meanwhile, are still searching for consistency under Rangnick, and need to find it immediately if they are to secure a top-four finish.

