“Give him a chance, why not?” - Arne Slot urged by former player to use Liverpool star

Former Liverpool defender Gregory Vignal has urged Arne Slot to keep faith in Conor Bradley if Trent Alexander-Arnold leaves in the summer. The England international's contract expires in the summer, after which he will become a free agent.

Alexander-Arnold has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, with the Spanish giants looking for a long-term Dani Carvajal replacement. Speaking exclusively to Empire of the Kop, Vignal said (via Dave Ockop):

“Give him a chance, why not? I will give him [Bradley] a chance, but I will need maybe someone who knows the high level, someone who’s already won something and understands what it means to be at the top level week in and week out, even to help him because he’s still young and still learning.”

Bradley has impressed whenever given an opportunity in recent times. So far this season, the Northern Ireland international has made 22 appearances across competitions, bagging two assists in the process.

However, he will have massive shoes to fill if Alexander-Arnold is to leave Liverpool at the end of the season. To date, the 26-year-old defender has made 349 senior appearances across competitions for the Reds, bagging 22 goals and 87 assists.

He's won the Premier League title and the UEFA Champions League trophies once each in Merseyside, among other honors.

Liverpool defender sends message amid exit rumors

Andrew Robertson [Getty]

Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson seems to want to continue with the Reds despite rumors linking him with a move away from Anfield. The Scotland international's agreement at Anfield comes to an end in the summer of 2026.

This means that the Merseysiders could let him go this year to secure a transfer sum instead of losing him for free in 2026. However, Robertson believed his time with Liverpool was not over and said (via Sky Sports):

"I think we've been linked with pretty much every left-back in the world. That comes with playing with one of the greatest clubs in the world. I look back on these eight years I've had as the starting left-back at that club and I feel a lot of pride.

"Your time comes and I don't think it's my time yet but even if we do bring someone in, then so be it. I'll always back myself."

Robertson joined the Reds from Hull City in the summer of 2017 for a reported fee of €9 million. He's made 336 appearances across competitions since then, bagging 11 goals and 66 assists.

