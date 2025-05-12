“Give your heads a wobble, you graceless clowns” - Piers Morgan blasts Liverpool fans in fiery response to Alexander-Arnold getting booed

English journalist Piers Morgan has slammed Liverpool fans for booing Trent Alexander-Arnold during their 2-2 Premier League draw with Arsenal on Sunday (May 11). The pundit termed the fans 'pathetic,' adding that the Englishman, who led them to the league title this season, was one of their longest-serving players.

Ad

This was the 26-year-old's first appearance since confirming his exit at the end of the season. He was introduced in the second half when fans at Anfield made their feelings clear about him. Morgan was not happy with the reaction from the fans and wrote on X:

"Liverpool fans booing Trent Alexander-Arnold are so pathetic. One of the club's longest-serving and most loyal players, just helped win them the League, now seeking a new challenge abroad…. and they jeer him? Give your heads a wobble, you graceless clowns."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rio Ferdinand echoed the same sentiment, writing on X:

"I can't believe @LFC fans booing one of their own 🤯 I understand that some of you guys are not happy with his decision etc BUT to boo @TrentAA after he has won the lot with you is baffling! Didn't cost you a penny."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trent Alexander-Arnold announced earlier this month that he would leave the club when his contract expires in June. The right-back is in talks to join Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer.

Liverpool fans took it a step too far, opines Jamie Carragher

Jamie Carragher was also not happy with Liverpool fans who booed Trent Alexander-Arnold at Anfield on Sunday. The Reds legend said it could have easily been Alexander-Arnold's final match at the stadium and that it was not the ideal way to leave.

Ad

He said on Sky Sports:

"That's the story of the game. That's what we will be talking about after the game, and the back pages of every newspaper. I'm surprised how many. For me, I don't believe any player putting on that red shirt who goes on to win trophies should be being booed. Booing one of your own players while they're playing is not for me."

Ad

"That [booing him] was a step too far. That could've been his last performance, which might be the right thing as Liverpool don't need a circus. If you are frustrated with Trent, sing Conor Bradley or Steven Gerrard's name. Don't boo a player as it opens you up to criticism from supporters up and down the land about Liverpool supporters," he added.

The Reds took a 2-0 lead in the match at Anfield before half time through goals from Cody Gakpo (20') and Luis Diaz (21'). However, Gabriel Martinelli (47') and Mikel Merino (70') scored in the second half to get the Gunners a point from the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist, who has been with the company for around 9.5 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More