“Give your heads a wobble, you graceless clowns” - Piers Morgan blasts Liverpool fans in fiery response to Alexander-Arnold getting booed

English journalist Piers Morgan has slammed Liverpool fans for booing Trent Alexander-Arnold during their 2-2 Premier League draw with Arsenal on Sunday (May 11). The pundit termed the fans 'pathetic,' adding that the Englishman, who led them to the league title this season, was one of their longest-serving players.
This was the 26-year-old's first appearance since confirming his exit at the end of the season. He was introduced in the second half when fans at Anfield made their feelings clear about him. Morgan was not happy with the reaction from the fans and wrote on X:
"Liverpool fans booing Trent Alexander-Arnold are so pathetic. One of the club's longest-serving and most loyal players, just helped win them the League, now seeking a new challenge abroad…. and they jeer him? Give your heads a wobble, you graceless clowns."
Rio Ferdinand echoed the same sentiment, writing on X:
"I can't believe @LFC fans booing one of their own 🤯 I understand that some of you guys are not happy with his decision etc BUT to boo @TrentAA after he has won the lot with you is baffling! Didn't cost you a penny."
Trent Alexander-Arnold announced earlier this month that he would leave the club when his contract expires in June. The right-back is in talks to join Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer.
Liverpool fans took it a step too far, opines Jamie Carragher
Jamie Carragher was also not happy with Liverpool fans who booed Trent Alexander-Arnold at Anfield on Sunday. The Reds legend said it could have easily been Alexander-Arnold's final match at the stadium and that it was not the ideal way to leave.
He said on Sky Sports:
"That's the story of the game. That's what we will be talking about after the game, and the back pages of every newspaper. I'm surprised how many. For me, I don't believe any player putting on that red shirt who goes on to win trophies should be being booed. Booing one of your own players while they're playing is not for me."
"That [booing him] was a step too far. That could've been his last performance, which might be the right thing as Liverpool don't need a circus. If you are frustrated with Trent, sing Conor Bradley or Steven Gerrard's name. Don't boo a player as it opens you up to criticism from supporters up and down the land about Liverpool supporters," he added.
The Reds took a 2-0 lead in the match at Anfield before half time through goals from Cody Gakpo (20') and Luis Diaz (21'). However, Gabriel Martinelli (47') and Mikel Merino (70') scored in the second half to get the Gunners a point from the game.