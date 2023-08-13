"Give him the Instagram’D’or", "Legendary" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first individual to hit 600m followers on Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first person to hit 600 million likes on Instagram. Fans on Twitter are reacting to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's social media landmark.

Ronaldo has always been one of the most popular footballers in the world. To be fair, he's one of the most popular persons. In terms of popularity on Instagram, no one is ahead of Ronaldo, and he has now reached 600 million followers, a massive landmark.

Fans on Twitter reacted to the news. A page named Pop Base tweeted:

"Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first person to hit 600 million followers on Instagram."

One commented:

"Give him the Instagram’D’or."

Another fan wrote:

"600 Million SUIII."

One more claimed:

"Absolutely legendary."

Yet another fan opined:

"The most popular person on the planet."

One more fan said:

"The most influential person in the world."

Former Real Madrid goalkeeper named Cristiano Ronaldo as most powerful shooter he has ever faced

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 845 goals in his career and is the most prolific goalscorer in the game's history. Ronaldo also happens to be one of the cleanest strikers of the football.

His connection is pure as anything, and the Portuguese generates an immense amount of power with his thuds. Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Antonio Adan named the Portuguese legend as the most powerful shooter he has ever faced. Adan said (via O Jogo Portugal):

"I played with a lot of strikers. ... I played against (Lionel) Messi. I was teammates with (Cristiano) Ronaldo. I shared a changing room with Raul, Beckham, Ronaldo Nazario.

"They are all great players, of an extreme level. (Cristiano) Ronaldo, when it's time to shoot on goal, for the power he imprints, for the determination he has when facing the goal (he's peerless)."

Ronaldo scored a brace in Al-Nassr's 2-1 win against Al-Hilal in the the Arab Cup of Champions final on Saturday (August 12).