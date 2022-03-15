“Give up your journalism or coaching license” - Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti says Courtois is the best goalkeeper in world football

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti had some stern words towards football magazine FourFourTwo following the outlet's decision to not include Thibaut Courtois in their top 10 goalkeepers in the world at the moment.

Ancelotti responded to the Spanish media's question about it by laughing and telling whoever decided to get a new profession.

"That’s NONSENSE, he’s the best in the world. You have to give up your journalism or coaching license if you think that,” said Carlo Ancelotti.

"(Laughs) that's NONSENSE, he's the best in the world. You have to give up your journalism or coaching license if you think that."

The list, that was released two weeks ago, included names such as Jan Oblak, Edouard Mendy, Alisson and Manuel Neuer.

However, Real Madrid fans and Courtois have a strong argument for themselves as another brilliant display in the Champions League last week should see him take a place over other keepers on the list.

Aaron Ramsdale, Jose Sa and Unai Simon all finished above the former Chelsea keeper, which has clearly caused some confusion around the Real Madrid camp.

PSG keeper and European Championship winner Gianluigi Donnarumma also missed out on the rankings, which is sure to raise more eyebrows.

Is the Real Madrid shotstopper really the best in the world?

Courtois has been like a brick wall in goal for the La Liga Giants so far this season.

The Belgian star has got 12 clean sheets from 28 appearances this season and has been one of Madrid's main men this season.

Compare this to FourFourTwo's supposed number one in the world, Edouard Mendy, who has also kept 11 clean sheets, but only in 24 appearances.

Courtois has also been the main man between the sticks for Belgium for the last couple of years and helped them finish third in the last World Cup.

Countless saves this season for Real Madrid meant that he also picked up the player of the month award for February, ahead of fellow teammate Karim Benzema.

The remarkable leg saves where the Belgian star gets down so quickly to stop the oncoming shot has almost been made as a trademark for him.

Courtois with a BIG early save against his former side!

Ancelotti certainly isn't happy with the decision of fourfourtwo to reject the Belgian from the list, but now coming towards the business end of the season, it would be the last thing on his mind.

With El Clasico coming up, Madrid's manager will be hoping that his goalkeeper will be in top form to keep the Barcelona attackers at bay.

