“Give that kid some rest” “Underwhelming” - Barcelona fans fume as attacker stars yet again vs Osasuna

Barcelona fans aren't pleased with manager Xavi Hernandez's decision to start attacker Lamine Yamal for the fourth consecutive game against Osasuna at home in La Liga on January 31.

Barca fans would be pleased with the club's academy, La Masia, shining brightly, as several young players have stepped up this season. However, they are concerned that 16-year-old forward Yamal isn't getting enough rest.

The winger has become a key player for Barcelona this season. This is especially after Ousmane Dembele left for Paris Saint-Germain last summer and Raphinha has faced fitness issues. Despite being just 16, Yamal has already played in 30 matches, scoring three goals and providing five assists, including one in the UEFA Champions League.

But not everyone is happy with the same. A section of Barca fans are concerned about Yamal's workload, as he's played the entire 90 minutes in their last two matches.

He played 105 minutes in Barcelona's Copa del Rey quarter-final defeat against Athletic Bilbao. He then played the entire 90 minutes in a 5-3 defeat against Villarreal.

Fans are concerned that Yamal might need a break before he gets injured. They took to social media to express their worries about the youngster's well-being, with one fan tweeting:

"Lamine again??? Give that kid some rest"

"Wow, that lineup. It's underwhelming for 2024 standards."

Barcelona aim for a comeback against Osasuna after recent losses

Barcelona are hoping to recover from two straight defeats by winning their upcoming La Liga game against Osasuna on Wednesday. Manager Xavi has already announced plans to leave the club at the end of the season, following a poor campaign, especially in recent games.

Their recent struggles include a big 4-1 loss to Real Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana final. They managed to win the next two games against Unionistas and Real Betis. However, this was halted by Athletic Bilbao in a 4-2 defeat after extra time in the Copa del Rey quarter-final.

Barcelona's latest match saw them rally from a 2-0 deficit to lead 3-2 against Villarreal at home in La Liga. However, the Yellow Submarine fought back, scoring three late goals to win 5-3.

This defeat left Barca sitting fourth in the league, 11 points behind the leaders, Girona. Despite Xavi's departure news, there's still pressure on him to improve the team's results. The Blaugrana will try to close that gap when they face Osasuna, a team they've beaten in their last six encounters.