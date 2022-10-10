"Give that man an ovation," "Proper game winner" - Arsenal fans feel 'words can't describe' attacker's sensational display in 3-2 Liverpool win 

Arsenal supporters have heaped praise on Gabriel Martinelli following his outstanding display in the Gunners' vital victory over Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, October 9.

The Gunners took the lead within the first minute when Martin Odegaard's through ball found Martinelli, who calmly placed the ball past Alisson. Darwin Nunez equalized just after the half-hour mark for the visitors, but Martinelli provided another goal just before the break.

The 21-year-old's driving run into the penalty attracted the attention of both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson. Martinelli then cut back to take both of them out before laying off Bukayo Saka, who put Arsenal back into the lead.

Roberto Firmino put the Reds level early in the second-half before Thiago Alcantara fouled Gabriel Jesus in the penalty area. Saka buried his spot-kick to gift the Gunners a huge win, with Mikel Arteta's side heading back to the top of the Premier League.

Martinelli was named Man of the Match for his superb display on the left-flank, with both Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah being subbed off for Liverpool. The Brazilian international has played in all of the Gunners' top-flight games this term, scoring four goals and providing two assists.

After the 3-2 triumph in north London, supporters took to Twitter to hail the impact of Martinelli, who was the star of the show against Jurgen Klopp's men:

Yannick Bolasie @YannickBolasie 🏿 Martinelli is exactly the type of winger inside forward I love to watch, so direct and the burners he’s got WOW! Special player man…real killa instinct Martinelli is exactly the type of winger inside forward I love to watch, so direct and the burners he’s got WOW! Special player man…real killa instinct 💪🏿

Felix @FelixJohnston_ Martinelli when he saw Trent on the team sheet an hour before the game Martinelli when he saw Trent on the team sheet an hour before the game https://t.co/Q45HekMlHs

Patrick Timmons @PatrickTimmons1 Gabriel Martinelli cost £6.39m. That is all. Gabriel Martinelli cost £6.39m. That is all.

Patrick Timmons @PatrickTimmons1 Gabriel Martinelli has been unplayable so far. Gabriel Martinelli has been unplayable so far.

Bhavs @bhavss14 Jurgen Klopp definitely has a hard on watching this Gabriel Martinelli performance Jurgen Klopp definitely has a hard on watching this Gabriel Martinelli performance 😂😂

Chunkz @Chunkz Martinelli is genuinely THAT GUY Martinelli is genuinely THAT GUY

afcdot @afcdot Partey's second half against Liverpool was a phenomenal performance. Words can't describe it. Martinelli has the potential to reach heights Haaland will merely wish for. Saka needs to work harder in worming through defenders. Partey's second half against Liverpool was a phenomenal performance. Words can't describe it. Martinelli has the potential to reach heights Haaland will merely wish for. Saka needs to work harder in worming through defenders.

Sash ~ @ltarsenal Saka and Martinelli are 21 and they play at this level. It’s honestly incredible. Saka and Martinelli are 21 and they play at this level. It’s honestly incredible.

Mr. 4 Letters @MiniShubz Give that man Martinelli an ovation pls...FUCKIN OUTSTANDING. Proper gamewinner Give that man Martinelli an ovation pls...FUCKIN OUTSTANDING. Proper gamewinner

Gabriel Martinelli says Arsenal 'need to believe' as flying start continues following victory over Liverpool

Optimism has rarely been higher at the Emirates Stadium and Arsenal have come roaring back following their gut-wrenching end to last season.

Talk of a title challenge to stop Manchester City's run of four Premier League championships in five years is beginning to escalate. Martinelli told Sky Sports after the game that the win meant a lot to his team, as he proclaimed (as per BBC Sport):

"It means a lot for us. We have been working hard and we deserve the win and we need to keep going because the season is long and we want to achieve good things. We are running for each other and we are a family, everyone is on their toes and we deserved the win.

"It doesn't matter your age, it's your heart and how much you want to achieve in football and life. That is the most important thing. We need to believe and go game by game trying to win all of them."

Arsenal News Channel @Arsenalnewschan 🗣Bukayo Saka on Gabriel Martinelli receiving the MOTM award for his performance for #Arsenal against Liverpool today: "He gave me a goal today so i am giving him this (the trophy) now!" 🗣Bukayo Saka on Gabriel Martinelli receiving the MOTM award for his performance for #Arsenal against Liverpool today: "He gave me a goal today so i am giving him this (the trophy) now!" 😂❤️ https://t.co/gT7rjxxrbZ

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Liverpool and other EPL GW 10 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes