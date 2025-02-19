"Give them the points", "He is too negative" - Liverpool fans question star's inclusion in XI for PL clash against Aston Vllla

Liverpool fans have taken to social media to question Curtis Jones' inclusion in the starting XI as they prepare to face Aston Villa. Both sides are set to face off at Villa Park (February 19), with the Reds looking to return to Anfield with all three points in the bag.

However, the fans aren't particularly pleased with head coach Arne Slot's decision to give Curtis Jones a starting spot. The midfielder is returning from a one-match suspension after being sent off in the Merseyside derby against Everton on February 12.

He has played 20 Premier League matches this season, scoring three goals and providing three assists. However, the fans expect more impact from the 24-year-old in the final third, as they questioned his inclusion with comments like these on X:

"Jones. Give them the points" a fan was annoyed.

"Who’s playing left? Szoboszlai wasted there and Jones is too negative" another complained.

"Curtis Jones is playing LW😂 I’m not tweeting until the match is done" another mocked.

"Curtis Jones on the wing. Brudda, this is not the time for experiments" this fan added.

"curtis jones [clown emoji]" another included.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot speaks about facing Aston Villa ahead of upcoming clash

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot spoke about facing Aston Villa in their upcoming clash, admitting that they would be a tough opponent. While the Reds lead the Premier League table, the Villans sit ninth, having lost seven games out of 25.

Arne Slot told the press ahead of the game (via club website):

"I think Villa away, when you get the fixture list, you all know that Villa away is one of the tougher ones you can face. But last season was also a very interesting game with it ending 3-3, if I remember correctly. So, [a] very good manager, always has a very good game plan."

Slot continued, revealing he expected strength from the side:

"They brought in quite a lot of good players in the winter break as well and they already had a very good team. They qualified for [the] top eight in the Champions League, so it tells you that it's a strong team we are going to face..."

Liverpool know that a win against Villa will hand them a 10-point gap ahead of second-placed Arsenal on the Premier League table.

