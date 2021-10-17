“Give me a proper captain” - Manchester United fans accuse club of ‘donating £80m’ after Harry Maguire’s dismal display against Leicester City

Manchester United fans were left frustrated by club captain Harry Maguire's sub-par performance in their 4-2 defeat to Leicester City in the Premier League.

Harry Maguire had a poor game against his former side Leicester City. The 28-year-old Manchester United skipper was directly at fault for the Foxes' equalizer in the first half when he lost the ball cheaply to Kelechi Iheanacho who squared it to Youri Tielemans for the goal.

Manchester United fans took to Twitter to voice their disapproval of Harry Maguire's performance, with many questioning whether he is the right personnel to be the club's captain. Here are some of the best tweets from Manchester United fans:

ᴴ @HaroIdCunt Give me a proper manager and captain please. If I never saw Ole and Maguire's faces again, it would still be too soon. #OleOut Give me a proper manager and captain please. If I never saw Ole and Maguire's faces again, it would still be too soon. #OleOut https://t.co/F6GQ6OYZzm

Mike @MikeLUHG_18_0 Leicester City have put 9 goals past Harry Maguire since Manchester United donated 80m to them for him. Hope this helps Leicester City have put 9 goals past Harry Maguire since Manchester United donated 80m to them for him. Hope this helps

HAJ @h4jj_ Maguire is the second worst thing after Ole idc Maguire is the second worst thing after Ole idc

Sameer @Saiths_ Maguire’s worst performance in a United shirt. Maguire’s worst performance in a United shirt.

Afiq Ariff @afiq_ariff Throughout the club’s long and colourful history, Maguire is definitely the worst captain Man United have ever had. #OleOut Throughout the club’s long and colourful history, Maguire is definitely the worst captain Man United have ever had. #OleOut

Aidan Walsh 🔰 @AidanWalshMUFC Someone really said Maguire thought he was in the squid game and was waiting for the green light 😭 Someone really said Maguire thought he was in the squid game and was waiting for the green light 😭

kenna @kennagq Coach is Ole , Captain is Maguire Sigh Coach is Ole , Captain is Maguire Sigh

Michael @TFWriter Fully fit Maguire deserved to be dropped. Half fit Maguire deserves shipping back to Hull. The world class shouts were criminal. Fully fit Maguire deserved to be dropped. Half fit Maguire deserves shipping back to Hull. The world class shouts were criminal.

Lew  @LewReformed Sack Ole and strip Maguire of captaincy whilst you’re at it Sack Ole and strip Maguire of captaincy whilst you’re at it

Scott Patterson @R_o_M Lol the way Maguire ran away from Vardy there. Is he actually joking? 😂😂😂😂😂 Lol the way Maguire ran away from Vardy there. Is he actually joking? 😂😂😂😂😂

Kumasi Mayor🍥 @HenryKnight_ Harry Maguire plays like someone was downloading Pique and stopped at 30% Harry Maguire plays like someone was downloading Pique and stopped at 30%

It is worth noting that Harry Maguire missed the last two games for Manchester United after sustaining a calf injury. The 28-year-old defender was rumored to be out of contention for the game against Leicester City but featured for full 90 minutes instead.

The defeat against Leicester City was particularly worrying as none of Manchester United's players seemed to have turned up for the fixture. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba, Jadon Sancho and Maguire, all had average games compared to their lofty standards.

This below-par performance from Harry Maguire is a major cause of concern for Manchester United going forward as they are currently without new-signing Raphael Varane. The Red Devils face Atalanta in the Champions League next before taking on Liverpool in the Premier League.

Manchester United have lost ground in the title race

Following a run of three matches without a win, Manchester United have lost valuable ground in the race for the Premier League title.

The Red Devils have picked up just one point from their last three league matches. This run includes defeats at the hands of Aston Villa and Leicester City.

As things stand, Manchester United are fifth in the Premier League table, five points behind league leaders Chelsea. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are currently behind Brighton and Hove Albion and could be behind Everton and Tottenham Hotspur if they win their respective games on Sunday.

Manchester United do possess a squad capable of turning their fortunes around in the next couple of fixtures. However, the Red Devils will face all five remaining teams from the coveted Premier League top s in the coming weeks.

SuperSport 🏆 @SuperSportTV 𝙈𝘼𝙆𝙀 𝙊𝙍 𝘽𝙍𝙀𝘼𝙆 😅Ole Gunnar Solskjær and Manchester United's fixtures over the next couple weeks could be season-defining... 𝙈𝘼𝙆𝙀 𝙊𝙍 𝘽𝙍𝙀𝘼𝙆 😅Ole Gunnar Solskjær and Manchester United's fixtures over the next couple weeks could be season-defining... https://t.co/gWhfGZDxgY

