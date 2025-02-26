"Give him the respect d'Or", "Class before ego" - Fans left amazed by Cristiano Ronaldo as he gifts penalty to Sadio Mane to end goalless streak

Fans were left impressed after Cristiano Ronaldo gifted a penalty kick to Sadio Mane to end his goalless streak. The incident occurred during Al-Nassr's 2-0 win over Al-Wehda on Tuesday, February 25, in the Saudi Pro League.

The Riyadh-based club arrived at the game on the back of the disappointing 3-2 defeat at the hands of Al-Ettifaq last week. CR7 was determined to help his team get back to winning ways and sent them ahead three minutes into the second half.

Al-Nassr then won a penalty late in the game, and the Portuguese was quick to show his magnanimous side. Sadio Mane was on a run of nine games without a goal, and Cristiano Ronaldo opted to hand him the chance to break his duck.

CR7 also urged fans to stop whistling the Senegalese as he prepared to take the spot kick. Mane didn't disappoint, finding the back of the net to secure a 2-0 win.

Fans were amazed with the Portuguese's gesture and immediately took to X to express their opinion. One fan hailed Cristiano Ronaldo for showing his class, stating:

"Class before ego."

Another added:

"This pretty dope."

One fan was quick to praise CR7's leadership qualities, commenting:

"Here is the meaning of a great leader."

Another quipped:

"Goat attitude. Can't be the other guy."

One fan insisted that the 40-year-old deserves respect for his gesture, posting:

"Give him the respect’dor."

Another added:

"Ronaldo, simply the greatest of All time."

One fan pointed out that The Portuguese's actions prove that he is the GOAT, stating:

"That is one of the reasons why he is the GOAT."

Al-Nassr next face Al-Orobah in the Saudi Pro League on Friday, February 28.

Why did Cristiano Ronaldo apologize after the game?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo apologized after Tuesday's game was delayed by almost an hour. Al-Nassr arrived at the King Abdul Aziz Stadium nine minutes after the scheduled kick off after getting stuck in traffic.

Speaking to SSC Sports after the game, CR7 acknowledged that the incident shouldn't happen again.

“It was a tough game. The first half was difficult because we did a journey of three hours on the bus because of traffic and the roads were closed. I want to apologise on behalf of Al-Nassr for starting the game late. This should not happen again. Sorry,” said Ronaldo.

The Portuguese has registered 24 goals and four assists from 28 games across competitions this season.

