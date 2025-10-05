  • home icon
  • "Give him a rest bro please", "He was clearly fatigued after the PSG game" - Fans unhappy with Barcelona star's inclusion in XI for Sevilla clash

By Sulayman Salahudeen
Modified Oct 05, 2025 13:59 GMT
Barcelona are set to face Sevilla in LaLiga
Barcelona fans have expressed their dissatisfaction with the decision of manager Hansi Flick to name midfielder Pedri in the starting XI against Sevilla. The Spanish giants are set to face the Andalusian side in a bid to reclaim top spot in Spain's top-flight.

Flick's side suffered their first defeat of the season when they hosted Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the UEFA Champions League in midweek. The German tactician made two changes to the XI that lost that game, with Pedri keeping his place in the line-up for the encounter. Ronald Araujo has been named alongside Pau Cubarsi in defence, and Robert Lewandowski has come into the XI up front.

Barcelona fans were not impressed with Flick's decision to start the 22-year-old midfielder, who has earned rave reviews over his performances this season. A number of them took to X to make their opinions known, kicking against the decision to keep playing Pedri.

A fan pleaded with Flick to give a rest to the Spanish midfielder.

Another fan pointed out that Pedri should not be playing, as he is close to suffering an injury.

A fan questioned the decision to keep playing Pedri, pointing out that he looked tired against PSG.

Another fan asked if the midfielder is being overused at this point.

A fan blamed the club's injury problems for Pedri starting again.

Barcelona remain without Fermin Lopez and Gavi for the game, and Lamine Yamal returned to the treatment table after the game against PSG on Wednesday. La Blaugrana are in second place in LaLiga thanks to Real Madrid's 3-1 win over Villarreal, which put them two points above their bitter rivals.

Former Barcelona star delivers verdict on Yamal-Messi comparisons

Former Barcelona ace Alexis Sanchez spoke about comparisons between teenage sensation Lamine Yamal and his former teammate Lionel Messi ahead of facing the Spanish champions. Now 36, the Chilean superstar is on the books of Sevilla as they prepare to host Hansi Flick's side in LaLiga.

Sanchez spoke with the media about a number of topics, including comparisons between Yamal and Messi. He advised that people allow the 18-year-old to enjoy himself and not overwhelm him with unnecessary comparisons because of his age.

"Compare him to Messi? That’s a tall order. Lamine plays very well, but we shouldn’t overwhelm him with words. Let him have fun, relax, and reach his best level, because he’s still very young", he said via Barca Universal.

Alexis Sanchez has made four appearances for Sevilla this season, scoring one goal and providing an assist in the league. He spent three years at the Nou Camp between 2011 and 2014, making 141 appearances before joining Arsenal.

Edited by Sulayman Salahudeen
