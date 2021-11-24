"Give it to somebody who knows the club"- Peter Schmeichel suggests unconventional name to takeover as Manchester United interim boss

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has admitted he wants to see Steve Bruce as the interim manager at the club. The Red Devils legend claims he wants someone who knows the club to take charge this season. He sees the former Newcastle United manager as the ideal fit.

Manchester United parted ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday after a 4-1 loss to Watford on Saturday. They are now looking to appoint an interim manager until the end of the season.

"A few former players have put their name in the hat. Someone like Steve Bruce could be a good option, a safe pair of hands to take charge of the club."



Schmeichel spoke on CBS Sports about the situation. He revealed what he would do if he was put in charge of the Manchester United players for the time being. He said:

"First of all, I would speak to players about how important it is to play for Manchester United, and how privileged they are. Then I would work on the defending, not conceding goals. I would not be a defensive manager but you can not concede the number of goals that we're doing at the moment. Anyone that goes in there would start with that. You've got to take small steps, you can not just jump in and say now we're going to play a pressing game."

However, he added that the club needed to quickly decide and put Steve Bruce's name in the hat. He added:

"You can't do that. You've got to start somewhere, and the first thing is you need to give confidence to everyone in the team that if I take this chance, it's not going to end up in a goal at the other end. I like the idea of if it's an interim, give it to somebody who knows the club. Get somebody who is known by the club as well. Get someone like Steve Bruce, that would be fantastic. Or get the next guy in now, and start working from now."

Steve Bruce linked with Manchester United

Schmeichel was only suggesting Steve Bruce's name as an example. Meanwhile, the former Newcastle United manager's representatives have reportedly started talks with Manchester United.

Daily Mail claims Bruce has been offered to Manchester United on an interim basis while the club are holding talks with their other targets. Ernesto Valverde and Rudi Garcia are said to be the front runners at the moment.

