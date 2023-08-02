“Give the title to MLS and Messi’s Inter or whoever you want” – Journalist accuses Leagues Cup over ‘hypocrisy’ involving Liga MX teams

Mexican journalist Alvaro Morales believes that League Cup matches were rigged to help the MLS clubs and hinted that it was for Lionel Messi's Inter Miami to win the tournament. He has blasted the referees of the Leagues Cup after Club America's loss to Columbus Crew.

Club America were beaten 4-1 on Tuesday night after winning their first match 4-0 against St Louis. The Liga MX side had two goals ruled out, while the MLS side scored twice in the final 10 minutes of the game to seal the top spot in the group.

Álvaro Morales @AlvaritoMorales Ya, hombre, denle el título a la MLS y al Inter de Messi o a quien quieran.



Pura acuchilladera contra los clubes de LIGA MX.



No es justificación, pero le quitan dos goles válidos hoy al América, cuando mas dominaba.



Déjense de hipocresías.

Taking to Twitter, Moralos was quick to label the matches rigged and believed that the referees were favoring the MLS clubs. He added that it could be to help Lionel Messi's Inter Miami win and said:

"Now, man, give the title to MLS and Mèssi's Inter or whoever you want. Pure knife against the LIGA MX clubs. It is not justification, but they took two valid goals away from América today when they dominated the most. Stop hypocrisy."

Inter Miami face Orlando City in the Round of 32 today.

Referees were accused of favoring Lionel Messi and Argentina at FIFA World Cup

Portugal defedner Pepe was furious after his nation were knocked out of the FIFA World Cup last year and stated that the referees were doing all they can to help Lionel Messi win the tournament.

He went on a rant after the match and was quoted by talkSPORT as saying:

"It's unacceptable for an Argentine referee to referee our game. After what happened yesterday, with [Lionel] Mèssi talking, all of Argentina talking and the referee comes here to blow the whistle. I'm not saying that he comes here conditioned… But what did we play the second half? "

He added:

"We had the quality to win the World Cup and we didn't manage to. I can bet that Argentina will be champion. We always try to play our game, we were true to who we are, we worked hard. I'm proud of that. We fought until the last minute, but we didn't manage to win. Very sad, feeling of sadness."

Lionel Messi went on to win FIFA World Cup with Argentina and ended their 30-year wait for the trophy.