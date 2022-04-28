"Give us a few more weeks" - Jurgen Klopp brushes aside questions over a potential Ballon d'Or win for Liverpool forward

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has opened up on the possibility of Sadio Mane winning the prestigious Ballon d'Or award.

The Senegal international has been on fire for the Reds in recent weeks. The 30-year-old scored his 20th goal in all competitions during their 2-0 win against Villarreal in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final tie.

Liverpool currently find themselves a step closer to their third Champions League final under Klopp. The Reds are still in the race to win an unprecedented quadruple and Mane's form in recent weeks has made a difference.

GOAL @goal Sadio Mane is having a season to remember Sadio Mane is having a season to remember 💪 https://t.co/RgqeZxyROF

Upon being asked about the Ballon d'Or chances of his star forward, Klopp claimed that it was too early to say.

The 54-year-old praised Mane for his brilliance this season but added that he does not completely understand Ballon d’Or nominations. Klopp said, as quoted by The Liverpool Echo:

“Mane has had an outstanding season and is an outstanding player. I have nothing to do with the Ballon d’Or nominations. I don’t understand it 100%.

“He is world class. He again played a really good game for us but I don’t know how I can answer with the season not even over."

The German manager also suggested that winning the Champions League would be required to be in discussions for the individual award unless you were Messi or Ronaldo. He added:

“Historically we have to win something to win the Ballon d’Or, most of the time it was like this. If you’re not Messi or Ronaldo you have to probably win the Champions League, which we haven’t done yet.

"Give us a few more weeks and we will see where we end up. Sadio wants to contribute, he wants to help the team and that’s what I love most about it."

Sadio Mane has been sensational for Liverpool in recent weeks

Sadio Mane was not particularly having the season of his life until the turn of the year. The Senegalese superstar has been immense in 2022 for both club and country.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 14 - Sadio Mané has tonight netted his 14th goal in the UEFA Champions League knockout stages, equalling Didier Drobga’s record as the African with the most such goals in the competition’s history. Pride. 14 - Sadio Mané has tonight netted his 14th goal in the UEFA Champions League knockout stages, equalling Didier Drobga’s record as the African with the most such goals in the competition’s history. Pride. https://t.co/fwVTLoxqbf

The 30-year-old fired his country to their first ever AFCON title and also helped them secure a spot in the FIFA World Cup. He has also been exceptional for Liverpool in recent weeks, looking rejuvenated in his new role as number nine.

We have to wait and see how many trophies the Reds end up winning by the end of the season. If they can win either the Premier League or Champions League, Mane could be one of the strong favorites for the Ballon d'Or award.

