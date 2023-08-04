“Given up football to play soccer - embarrassing” - Piers Morgan aims jibe at Lionel Messi fan for poking fun at his Cristiano Ronaldo tweet

British TV personality Piers Morgan, a Cristiano Ronaldo fan, has once again taken shots at Lionel Messi. He said that the Argentine has given up on football to play 'soccer' and labeled his move to Inter Miami as embarrassing.

Morgan was previously a Messi fan but changed his opinion after his interview with Ronaldo in 2019.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday night, Morgan first posted a video of Ronaldo scoring a late equalizer for Al Nassr to help them stay afloat in the Arab Clubs Champions Cup.

When another journalist quoted the tweet with a GIF of Lionel Messi's celebration at Inter Miami, Morgan was not pleased. He was quickly to aim digs at Lionel Messi and said that he had given up on football to go play soccer in the United States.

Piers Morgan asked Cristiano Ronaldo about Lionel Messi

Piers Morgan claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo named Lionel Messi as the best footballer he had seen live. However, the Portuguese star added a cheeky comment and claimed that he had never seen himself play live.

Talking to talkSPORT last season, Morgan claimed that he had an interesting conversation with Ronaldo during his first interview with the Portuguese star. He said last year:

"I had a very interesting conversation with Cristiano Ronaldo, we had dinner after I first interviewed him three years ago, it was a really great conversation and I really like him as a person. He was incredibly respectful about Messi and I said to him, 'Who's the best player you've ever seen?' He said, 'Messi, but you're asking the wrong question, you're not asking me who is the best player…', because, of course, he has never seen himself play live."

He added:

"So, that made me laugh. But then he talked about the pair of them and the difference between them and a lot of the other greats, like R9 Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, George Best, Paul Gascoigne, he said the difference is the longevity he and Messi have had. Messi and Ronaldo have had 18 or 19 years at the very top of their game, and that's testament to their extraordinary dedication, their remarkable physical fitness and their rivalry, which has without any question driven the other to ever greater heights. I think it's been one of the great rivalries of any sport ever, so we're very lucky to have them."

Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive interview with Piers Morgan last year saw the striker have his contract at Manchester United terminated. Lionel Messi was linked with a move to the Middle East, but opted to join Inter Miami, where he has scored five goals in the first three matches.