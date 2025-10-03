"Gives you always the possibility to count on him" - Mikel Arteta speaks on Arsenal star following drop warning from England boss Tuchel

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has admitted that Myles Lewis-Skelly is a player he can always count on in his squad. He added that the youngster has not played as much as he wanted this season, but is delighted with his efforts so far.

Speaking to the media ahead of the West Ham United clash, Arteta was asked about England manager Thomer Tuchel's warning to Lewis-Skelly. He was quick to admit that the Arsenal youngster has not played enough in the Premier League this season, but pointed to his minutes in the UEFA Champions League and said (via Daily Mail):

"Myles, as you said, he hasn't played for a lot of the minutes that he wanted, but he's professional in the way he's engaged with the team, with the team, with the national team, and this gives you always the possibility to count on him. The other day we had to play in the Champions League and I think he had a really good game."

Myles Lewis-Skelly has come off the bench in four Premier League matches this season, as Mikel Arteta prefers to start games with Riccardo Calafiori. The Englishman also played in the Carabao Cup, hinting that he will be second fiddle to the Italian this season.

The defender played 45 matches under the Arsenal manager last season and got a call-up to the England senior team this year, where he has played four times.

Thomer Tuchel sends warning to Arsenal star

England manager Thomas Tuchel has warned Myles Lewis-Skelly that his place in the national team squad is not secure despite calling him up for the upcoming matches against Wales and Latvia. He said about the Arsenal star (via Metro):

"To just be a good citizen in camp will not be enough over the course of a year. He was a very good player in camp, a very good teammate but to just be a good teammate can maybe not be enough to stay the whole year with us. Of course, you have to perform at club level on a regular basis. In the last camp he got the credit. I was convinced we had to take care of him and nominate him because he accelerated his career."

The manager wants to call up players who are playing regularly. He has left out Phil Foden and Jack Grealish despite their impressive form, while Bukayo Saka has returned following his recovery.

Jude Bellingham is also back on the pitch, but the Real Madrid star has not received the call-up.

