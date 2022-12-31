"Gives it away cheaply again" - James Pearce highlights Liverpool star for having a poor game against Leicester City

Liverpool star Jordan Henderson was slammed for a disappointing performance during his team's Premier League clash against Leicester City at Anfield.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall gave the Foxes the lead in the fourth minute of the game. While Mohamed Salah found the back of the net soon after, his effort was ruled out due to offside.

Wout Faes, however, presented the Reds with a late Christmas gift as he scored two own goals during the game.

Jurgen Klopp's team now have 28 points after 16 games and sit in sixth place in the Premier League table.

Journalist Jordan Pearce criticized Jordan Henderson for giving the ball away too easily during the game. Henderson lost possession 15 times in the encounter.

Pearce wrote:

"Henderson gives it away cheaply again. Liverpool creating so many problems for themselves here."

Liverpool star blamed by Jamie Carragher for his role in Leicester City's goal

Jurgen Klopp - Premier League

Jamie Carragher blamed Andrew Robertson for his role in the Foxes' first goal of the game. The Reds' legend, Carragher, opined that the left-back should have challenged for the ball instead of trying to play offside as Leicester were breaking through his side's defensive line.

The former central defender said (via HITC):

“You see Andy Robertson. Now he tries to play offside, Andy Robertson. He thought the pass was going to come. Andy Robertson shouldn’t try to play offside, should get across to try make the challenge.”

