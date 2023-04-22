"Gives him the edge" - Piers Morgan's bizarre rant to support Cristiano Ronaldo in Lionel Messi debate

Lionel Messi has remained in Europe, while Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr took the world by storm. Broadcaster Piers Morgan has found a reason to support Ronaldo in his all-time greatest player debate with Messi.

Although he has gone on to score 11 goals in as many games for the club, things have not been easy with rival fans on and off the pitch. However, Morgan said that the Portuguese icon is relishing life both on and off the pitch in Saudi Arabia before going on to take a dig at Messi.

Terry Flewers @terryflewers @piersmorgan @ManUtd Thank you Piers, your interview with Ronaldo galvanised Manchester United and helped kick start the club winning again. @piersmorgan @ManUtd Thank you Piers, your interview with Ronaldo galvanised Manchester United and helped kick start the club winning again. 😆

In a recent interview with Tatler (via GiveMeSport), took a peculiar jab at Messi, while hailing Ronaldo:

“Thanks to the fall-out from our interview, Ronaldo signed the biggest transfer deal in football history and is now the world’s highest-paid athlete, at the age of 37.

"He’s also doing what he’s done throughout his career, and which for me gives him the edge over Messi, and that’s challenge himself in a new country, and new league, at a time when football in the Middle East is really taking off, as we saw at the Qatar World Cup where Morocco reached the semifinals and Saudi Arabia beat the eventual winners, Lionel Messi’s Argentina.”

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC @GNev2 on Ten Hag: "He was badly let down in January, if you look at it. Because that Ronaldo interview with Piers Morgan was done in November. He was always going to leave at the start of the World Cup. #mufc then had six weeks before the transfer window began." [ @SkySports 🗣 @GNev2 on Ten Hag: "He was badly let down in January, if you look at it. Because that Ronaldo interview with Piers Morgan was done in November. He was always going to leave at the start of the World Cup. #mufc then had six weeks before the transfer window began." [@SkySports] https://t.co/vS5G6pCdHG

Discussing Cristiano Ronaldo's turbulent departure from Manchester United, Morgan added:

“He wanted freedom from Manchester United, where he rightly felt he had been badly disrespected by both the manager and senior club executives.

"Ideally, I think he’d have preferred to play for another top club in the Champions League for a year or two, but Al Nassr made him a staggering offer, and I think the fresh challenge of raising the profile of football in a new region of the world, at the twilight of his incredible career, really appealed to him. He’s definitely happy. I’ve swapped a few texts with him, and he’s absolutely loving it, on and off the pitch.”

Cristiano Ronaldo in hot water over controversial gesture amid Lionel Messi taunts

Cristiano Ronaldo is facing expulsion calls after appearing to grab his genitals in response to Lionel Messi-related taunts during a recent game. The Portuguese superstar experienced a frustrating night as Al-Nassr suffered a 2-0 defeat against Al-Hilal, losing ground in the Saudi Pro League title race.

Following a WWE-style tackle that earned him a booking, Ronaldo seemed to make the controversial gesture towards a section of the crowd, causing widespread controversy throughout the Kingdom.

In an attempt to diffuse the situation, Al-Nassr cited a 'sensitive' injury in that area of Cristiano Ronaldo's body as the cause for his actions. The club's board issued a statement through journalist Muhammed Al-Enezi (via Mirror):

"Ronaldo suffers from an injury. His challenge with Gustavo Cuellar, the Al-Hilal player, started with a blow in a very sensitive area. This is confirmed information. As for the fans’ explanations, they are free to think whatever they want."

Poll : 0 votes