“Gives you a little taste” – Rio Ferdinand hits out at Arsenal fans for ‘dissing’ ex-player

Rio Ferdinand has hit out at Arsenal fans for dissing Theo Walcott. Walcott scored Southampton's second goal as the Saints managed a 3-3 draw against the Gunners recently.

The Englishman spent a considerable period of his career playing for the north Londoners. Walcott made 397 appearances for the club, scoring 108 goals and providing 80 assists.

However, he received a bit of hate from his former fans. Speaking about the incident, Ferdinand slammed Arsenal fans, saying (via HITC):

“Southampton bottom of the table and Theo Walcott comes back and says ‘listen, I am going to slap up by old team again, they can’t deal with me’. You lot were dissing Walcott. All of sudden, he comes back and says ‘listen, remember my name and respect what I did for the club. I am going to have to show you now’."

Ferdinand further added:

“He comes there and gives you a little taste. You lot scrape it back. Brilliant. Young team. Arteta is right. I love to see the spirit. But again, it’s another two points dropped.”

Walcott, however, has been decent for Southampton this season. He has scored five goals and provided two assists in 19 games across competitions this term.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta spoke about the draw against Southampton

After Liverpool and West Ham United, Southampton were the third consecutive opponent that Arsenal could only manage a draw against. Their recent run of form has seen them drop valuable points.

Mikel Arteta's side currently has 75 points from 32 matches and lead second-placed Manchester City by five points, having played two more games than Pep Guardiola's side.

Arteta spoke about the draw (via the Gunners' website):

"Well at the end, empty obviously, because it was a very emotional game and I’m disappointed because we didn’t get the three points. After all that happened in the game I still believe that we deserved it, but we have to look in the mirror because we gave three really easy goals away and when you do that it’s extremely difficult to win in this league."

The Gunners will return to action on April 26 to take on Manchester City at the Etihad. Considering the position of the two teams and how little of the league is left, the match could very well turn out to be a title decider.

