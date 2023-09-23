"Gives us that extra confidence boost" - Bukayo Saka names 'advantage' Arsenal have ahead of NLD against Tottenham

Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka has cited a key advantage the Gunners have over Tottenham Hotspur in their upcoming North London Derby. Mikel Arteta's men are set to lock horns with the Lilywhites at the Emirates in the Premier League on Sunday (24 September).

Ahead of the encounter, Saka spoke to in-house media about the advantage of playing at home in front of the club's supporters. The England international reckons the fans and the environment they will create at their stadium could give them an edge in their match against Tottenham.

Saka said (per the club's official website):

"I'm really excited, it's a massive advantage [to be at home]. Personally, the feeling I have every time I play at the Emirates is that we're going to win and the people are behind us. The support that the fans give us, not allowing us to lose, gives us that extra confidence boost."

The Arsenal ace added:

"Since last year, all the players and everyone around the club has realised what the fans have been doing at the Emirates and they’ve created a really beautiful atmosphere. I'm forever grateful for the love and support that we receive. I really appreciate it every single time I put the shirt on."

The Gunners have had a great start to the 2023-24 Premier League campaign as they look to challenge Manchester City once again for the title.

Arsenal are currently fourth in the league standings, level on points with second-placed Tottenham. They are five points behind the Cityzens, with a game in hand.

"It’s great news" - Mikel Arteta reacts to Arsenal star signing contract extension

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has penned a new five-year contract that will keep him at the Emirates until 2028. His previous deal at the club was set to expire in 2025 but the Norwegian midfielder has now committed his future to the north London outfit.

When asked about the news, Arteta said in a pre-match press conference ahead of the North London Derby (per the club's official website):

"It’s great news for the club, great news for the team, I’m really happy for him as well because he really deserves that. It just shows that there are many ways to make it and many pathways to arrive where you want."

He added:

"In the end, it’s about finding a place where you feel comfortable, where you feel valued and you can express your talent. I think he’s found that place. He’s loved by everybody, respected by everybody and he fully deserves what he’s doing."

Odegaard has proven to be an extremely valuable asset to the club since arriving from Real Madrid in 2021. The Norway international received the captain's armband ahead of the 2022-23 campaign and he led Arsenal's charge for the league title.

He has had a great start to the current season as well, scoring two goals in five league appearances for Arsenal.