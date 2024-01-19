"Giving you 10 times more than the other guy" - Ryan Giggs takes dig at Manchester United star while praising Alejandro Garnacho

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs recently took a subtle dig at Antony when speaking about Alejandro Garnacho.

Giggs praised Garnacho for his exciting style of play and his recent good run of form. The Spain-born Argentine wonderkid has been excellent for the Red Devils this season. The 19-year-old has scored five goals and has provided two assists in 28 appearances across competitions.

Giggs lauded the winger but took a shot at Antony when doing so. The legendary Welshman said (via Centredevils on X):

“He gets you off your seat. He’s giving you 10 times more than the other guy that cost so much more money. We’ve just recruited terribly for years and years.”

Manchester United signed Antony from Ajax for a reported £82 million in the summer of 2022. The Brazilian, however, hasn't been able to showcase his quality as much as fans would have liked.

He has r made 66 appearances for the club, scoring eight goals and providing three assists. The 23-year-old hasn't made a single goal contribution in 22 appearances across competitions this season.

Garnacho, meanwhile, joined the Red Devils from Atletico Madrid for a reported £420,000. After growing in the youth ranks of the club, the Argentina international has now become a reliable attacking player for the first team.

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire speaks highly about Alejandro Garnacho

Alejandro Garnacho has been extremely crucial for Manchester United this season in the attack. His talent is undeniable and the player has put it on display when called upon by the manager.

Defender Harry Maguire pointed out Garnacho's tremendous quality. The former club captain said that the youngster has the potential to reach greater heights if he stays consistent. Maguire said (via the Red Devils' website):

"He's still got a lot to learn, but he’s an excellent player and a great talent. He’s a player that I’m sure is going to have a bright future for this club, if he keeps his head down and keeps working hard."

Maguire added:

“I think you've seen in glimpses this season that he's got exceptional talent. I'm sure he'll keep going and help the team in the future."

Alejandro Garnacho has transformed from being an academy talent to a regular first-team player under Erik ten Hag. Given his current form, he can be expected to remain an integral part of Manchester United's future plans.