'Giving the ball to Lionel Messi is not always the best option,' says Argentina midfielder

Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes believes it is not a wise game plan to always give the ball to Lionel Messi and expect the Barcelona star to produce some magic.

Leandro Paredes is currently on international duty with Argentina at Copa America 2021. Argentina has won two and drawn one of their opening three group games in the competition. Lionel Scaloni's side is currently at the top of Group A.

Despite being solid in defence and putting in some sturdy performances, Argentina has been accused of depending too much on the exploits of Lionel Messi.

Over the years, Barcelona and Argentina's squad have been guilty of giving the ball to Messi and expecting him to produce some magic with the football rather than try to score a goal as a team.

PSG midfielder Leandro Paredes has, however, made it clear that the six-time Ballon d'Or winner should receive the ball only when he is in the best position to do something with it.

"When we played several games with Rodri De Paul, we put it in our heads that it was mandatory to look to Leo, but to find him when he can take advantage. I think that, although him being there makes you want to give it to him, it's not always the best option. You also have to be intelligent in that sense," said Paredes.

"You have to make decision, whether they are good or not. And you have to believe that you made the best one [for the team]. Afterwards, if you give [Messi] the ball or not it was better for the team, that;s another things. But you try to get rid of that responsibility of always giving it to him and [instead only] try to find him when he can take advantage."

Leandro Paredes makes brave assertion about playing with Lionel Messi and Neymar https://t.co/pmUBaA51qW — footballespana (@footballespana_) June 25, 2021

Lionel Messi and Argentina will need to do more if they are to win Copa America 2021

Lionel Messi in action

Despite being unbeaten after three games against tough opposition like Uruguay, Chile, and Paraguay, Argentina will need to do more if they are to go all the way at Copa America 2021.

On this day in 2016, Lionel Messi retired from international football after Argentina lost the #CopaAmerica final 💔



Five years later, he's back and trying to win his first major tournament with his country 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/MOvVM4tZXM — Goal (@goal) June 26, 2021

Argentina has scored just two goals from open play in the tournament and has struggled to create goal-scoring opportunities in their opening group games.

At 34, Lionel Messi continues to be his country's talisman but is yet to find his best form at Copa America 2021.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar