"Giving my best is the perfect way to thank them" - Vinicius Jr sends message to Real Madrid fans after Barcelona win

Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior sent a jubilant message to the club's fans after his side's recent El Clasico win against Barcelona.

The Brazilian superstar scored from the penalty spot in the 18th minute of the high-voltage clash at the Santiago Bernabeu on April 21. Apart from Vinicius, Lucas Vazquez (73') and Jude Bellingham (90+1') were also on the scoresheet for Los Blancos.

As for Barca, Andreas Christensen (6') and Fermin Lopez (69') scored for the Catalan club. Los Blancos earned a massive win and extended their lead over Barca atop the La Liga table to 11 points.

Carlo Ancelotti's team currently have 81 points from 32 matches. Vinicius has now sent a message of gratitude to the fans, saying (via Madrid Zone on X):

"I'm thrilled with the love shown to me by out fans. Now in the business end of the season, giving my best is the perfect way to thank them."

Expand Tweet

Vinicius, meanwhile, has been in fine form for Los Blancos this season. He has scored 19 goals and has provided 11 assists in 32 appearances across competitions for the Madrid giants.

Real Madrid have important matches coming up

With a lead of 11 points with six games, Real Madrid are in the driving seat for the La Liga title race. They play Real Sociedad in an away clash on Friday, April 26.

Ancelotti's side are also set to take on Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals. They travel to the Allianz Arena for the first leg on April 30.

Los Merengues have already won the Spanish Super Cup and are strong favorites to win La Liga. Winning the Champions League also would mark another illustrious season in the club's glowing history.