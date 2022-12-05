“Giving energy and enthusiasm to the team” – Carlo Ancelotti names 2 Argentina players who have impressed alongside Messi at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has praised Argentina youngsters Enzo Fernandez and Julian Alvarez for their exploits alongside Lionel Messi at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Alvarez and Fernandez, who didn't start La Albiceleste's 2-1 defeat against Saudi Arabia in their Group C opener, have since become fixtures in the starting XI. The duo, both aged 21, have been two of the brightest young talents at this year's World Cup so far.

Ancelotti recently took to Instagram to express his excitement with the FIFA World Cup entering its knockout stages. He wrote (as quoted by Mundo Albiceleste):

“With the Round of 16 matches the World Cup now enters a decisive stage, perhaps the most exciting one. At the moment, we have the Netherlands and Argentina in the quarter-finals.”

The six-time UEFA Champions League winner (as player and coach) added about Argentina's turnaround after their loss against Saudi Arabia:

“The Argentinians are back after their setback against Saudi Arabia and Messi is playing at his highest level. The youngsters Álvarez and Fernández are also giving energy and enthusiasm to the team.”

Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez and Enzo Fernandez all played key roles in La Albiceleste's return to form.

Messi and Fernandez found the back of the net in their second Group C encounter against Mexico to kickstart their campaign into life with a 2-0 win. Alvarez delivered the decisive second goal in a similar victory against Poland in their final group-stage match.

The trio were impressive against Australia in the Round of 16 as well. Messi opened the scoring and went on to put on his best performance in this year's FIFA World Cup. He had four key passes, two big chances created and two shots on target, while also winning two fouls.

Alvarez, meanwhile, scored the second goal following a mistake by Socceroos goalkeeper Matt Ryan and was a menace with his pressing. Lastly, Fernandez kept Argentina ticking in midfield, completing 92% of his passes and winning two fouls, while also recording three tackles and three clearances.

However, the SL Benfica midfielder unfortunately scored an own goal that let Australia into the contest in the second half.

Lionel Messi and Argentina face tough 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal against Netherlands

Argentina have seemingly grown in confidence as this FIFA World Cup has progressed. However, Lionel Messi and Co. will face the toughest test of their campaign in Qatar so far when they take on the Netherlands in the quarterfinals.

The Oranje entered the last eight after picking up seven points during the group stages and seeing off the USA 3-1 in the Round of 16.

It's worth noting that all four prior meetings between the Netherlands and Argentina so far have been at the FIFA World Cup. They first met in the final of the 1978 edition, with the South Americans winning 3-1 after extra-time to lift the title.

Their second meeting was in the quarterfinals of the 1998 World Cup, with the Dutch extracting revenge by winning 2-1. They met once again in the group stages of the 2006 edition, with the game ending 0-0.

The most recent meeting between the Netherlands and Argentina was in the semifinals of the 2014 FIFA World Cup. With the game ending 0-0 after extra-time, La Albiceleste won the penalty shootout 4-2, with Lionel Messi among those who found the net from the spot.

