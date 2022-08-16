“Giving it the Zidane” - Rio Ferdinand reacts to Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez’s headbutt

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has reacted hilariously to Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez's headbutt on Joachim Anderson during the Merseysiders' 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.

Nunez made the reckless decision to direct his head into Anderson's face when the Palace defender approached him following a scrap during a corner.

The Uruguayan striker responded angrily when pushed by the Eagles centre-back with a headbutt Zinedine Zidane would be proud of.

The French football icon's infamous headbutt on former Italy defender Marco Materazzi in the 2006 FIFA World Cup final has stood the test of time.

Ferdinand alludes to this, tweeting:

"Giving it the Zidane on his home debut."

Liverpool fought their way towards a well-merited 1-1 draw against a Palace side that put an impressive performance on August 15

Wilfried Zaha put Patrick Vieira's side ahead in the first half with an accomplished finish in the 32nd minute.

The Reds came knocking at Palace's door but it wasn't until Nunez's red card in the 57th minute that they made the breakthrough.

Playing with more urgency and eagerness, they got the vital equalizer in the 61st minute through a Luis Diaz wonderstrike.

The Colombian dribbled his way past three Eagles defenders before firing past Vincente Guaita.

Jurgen Klopp and his players looked somewhat relieved following the final whistle but attention will be on Nunez for his controversial headbutt.

Not the start Liverpool or Nunez would have wanted

Anderson was floored by the Reds striker

With the 1-1 draw against Palace, that is now two draws on the bounce for the Reds and not the start they would have envisioned.

Liverpool kicked off their season with a 2-2 draw at Craven Cottage against Fulham.

Nunez came on during that match and was a real threat for the Anfield giants which boded well heading into tonight's game.

But his performance against Palace will be remembered for his reckless headbutt and rightfully so.

WebkidAfrika @webkid_afrika Which one seems deadly???



Darwin Nunez. Or Zidane Which one seems deadly???Darwin Nunez. Or Zidane https://t.co/wXEJCPOxxl

The Reds' club-record signing's fury was on full display and other sides may now target the imposing striker to try and wind him up in a similar manner.

Klopp's men next head to Old Trafford to face fierce rivals Manchester United on August 22 and Nunez will miss the game through suspension.

The former Benfica hitman had been linked with a move to the Red Devils in the early summer but he opted to join Liverpool.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett