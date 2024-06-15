“Glad I’m not in that squad” - Manchester United fan and darts prodigy Luke Littler reacts to rules set by Italy at Euro 2024

Manchester United fan and darts prodigy Luke Littler has reacted to the rules set by the Italy manager at Euro 2024 that prohibit players from playing on PlayStations during the tournament. The young supporter said he was glad he was not in the Italian squad as he expressed his displeasure with the rule.

The highly anticipated Euro 2024 finally kicked off this week, with Germany playing the curtain-raiser versus Scotland on Friday (June 14) - a match they won comfortably with a 5-1 scoreline at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

The competition will continue today as more European countries go head-to-head with each other in the group stage. One of the headlining fixtures of the day will see Italy take on Albania in their opening game at the Signal Iduna Park.

The Italians are making headlines because of a shocking rule set by the national team which is currently making the rounds.

As reported by Express, there have been claims that Italy manager Luciano Spalletti has imposed a strict rule on his players that prohibits them from using PlayStations during the course of the tournament.

This has drawn a lot of reactions from many, including Luke Littler. The 17-year-old Manchester United fan has made his feelings known about the rule on social media.

"Glad I'm not in that squad," the darts prodigy wrote on his official Instagram account in reaction to the development.

Meanwhile, Spalletti has come out to provide clarity amid the saga. The Italy manager explained that he hasn't banned Playstations - he's only against his players staying up all night playing games.

"I'm not bothered about what they do, but I don't allow them to spend all night being up," he told the press conference on Friday. "I have nothing against any type of game - we have created a games room where there are two PlayStations there. Everyone goes there, I have had a go on it myself."

Highlighting Italy's opponents in Euro 2024 group phase

The Italians were drawn in a group of death in Group B at the European Championships this summer. The group features two other heavyweights in Spain and Croatia, with Albania as the underdogs.

After taking on Albania in their opening game today, Luciano Spalletti's men will go head-to-head with Spain in their next game on Thursday, June 20. They will then conclude the group phase with a clash with Croatia, scheduled for Monday, June 24.

Considering the level of opposition they've got at this stage, Italy will need to remain focused and bring their A-game in every game to progress to the knockout round at Euro 2024.