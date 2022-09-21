Glen Johnson predicts who will make the top 4 in the Premier League between Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham 

Glen Johnson believes Arsenal and Tottenham will fade away from the top-four race if Liverpool are still in it with three months left in the Premier League season. The former footballer has backed Jurgen Klopp's side to come good and eventually seal a Champions League spot.

Arsenal and Tottenham have started the season well and are currently in the top three. The Gunners are leading the way, while Spurs have been unbeaten in the league so far.

Speaking to Genting Casino, Johnson was confident that Liverpool would be the ones making the top four if they were in a direct race with Arsenal and Tottenham in the end.

However, he admitted that the start has made him a bit nervous about the prediction, and he did not expect Spurs and the Gunners to do this well. He said:

"Liverpooł in danger of not making top four? The biggest shocks are Spurs and Arsenal. I don't think people thought Spurs would be this good. Liverpooł were a banker for top four at first but now I'm slightly nervous.

"If Liverpooł are close to Spurs and Arsenal with three months to go, they'll make it as I think Arsenal and Tottenham may fade away."

Richard Keys concerned about Liverpool but questioned Arsenal again

Journalist Richard Keys has gone all-out on Arsenal this season as he believes the Gunners are over-celebrating. He took shots at Mikel Arteta's side once again and wrote in his blog:

"Arsenal are the team that can be most satisfied about their start to the season. But that's all it's been. A great start. No more. No less. There's nothing to celebrate just yet.

"What they've got now appears to be a vibrant young side that should finish in the top four - and might even mount a title challenge, although I still believe that's a way off yet."

He also wrote about Liverpool and admitted that he was surprised at the start. However, he has backed them to come good, writing:

"I can't pretend that I'm a little surprised about Liverpooł's stuttering start. I'm sure it'll come right, but they look tired. Salah is still way off and that's got to be a concern for Klopp."

Arsenal are on top of the table right now, while the Reds are eighth with nine points from six matches.

