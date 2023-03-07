Glenn Hoddle says continental and South American Manchester United players 'lost their heads' in 7-0 Liverpool loss

Manchester United suffered one of their biggest humiliations ever during their 7-0 loss to Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League at the weekend (March 5). Following the result, former England manager Glenn Hoddle has accused the Red Devils' continental and South American players of losing their heads during the encounter.

Manchester United went into the game as the favorites after defeating Barcelona, West Ham United, Leicester City, and Newcastle United in their last four games. However, they met their downfall in Merseyside as Liverpool totally outclassed and tore them apart on Sunday.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC LIVERPOOL HAND MANCHESTER UNITED THEIR WORST LOSS IN PREMIER LEAGUE HISTORY 🤯 LIVERPOOL HAND MANCHESTER UNITED THEIR WORST LOSS IN PREMIER LEAGUE HISTORY 🤯 https://t.co/KyQkax1tUj

The match began with both sides putting in a fight but Liverpool earned a 1-0 lead heading into half-time. Erik Ten Hag's men couldn't maintain their intensity after the restart, allowing the Reds to make easy work of them and stage a massacre at Anfield.

Commenting on the game, Hoddle explained that United's South American and continental players lost it emotionally when they fell behind, consequently engineering their humiliation.

He was quoted as saying by Sport Bible:

“I think they lost their emotions as a team. I think this particular team had continental players in there, a lot of South Americans in there at this moment in time, which is fantastic when things are going well. I think emotionally at 2-0, 3-0, they felt the game was over and they lost their heads."

Hoodle also claimed that the Red Devils lacked a leading figure to pull the team together when things weren't going well for them against Liverpool. He said:

"They didn’t have someone that was going to pull them together. In yesteryear it might have been Incey [Paul Ince] or [Roy] Keane, they didn’t have that sort of player in there. Casemiro, I don’t know how good his English is, he’s the sort of player who could do it.”

Glenn Hoddle tips Manchester United players to learn from humiliating defeat from Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp's men had fun sending the Red Devils to 'hell'

The Englishman stated that Sunday's game was the type that Manchester United players will definitely learn from. He said:

“For me, unprofessional, yes they were but they lost their emotions in this game and that’s when they lost their focus and mentality and it all just went out the window."

He added:

“They were Jekyll and Hyde from first half to second, without any shadow of doubt. Looking at the game as it was unfolding I was saying, ‘you’ve lost the plot here’, emotionally they were all over the place. They could’ve been sent off, a couple of them very easily. I think that’s the sort of arena, Anfield, Manchester United, Liverpool, that they will learn a lot from."

Manchester United will next face Real Betis at home in their UEFA Europa League Round of 16 first-leg clash on March 9.

Poll : 0 votes