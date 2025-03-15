“Glory or money” - James Rodriguez opens up on how Florentino Perez convinced him to join Real Madrid in 2014

Former Real Madrid star James Rodríguez has revealed one simple question that club president Florentino Perez asked that ended up being rather effective in getting the player in 2014. After an amazing World Cup with Colombia that saw Rodríguez take home the Golden Boot with six goals, he emerged as one of the most wanted players in the world.

Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain were some of the sides vying for his signature at the time, yet he had eyes only for the Santiago Bernabeu. Rodríguez explained the moment that made his decision sure to FootBoom.

The Colombian said (via GOAL):

"Florentino told me: 'What do you want? Glory or money?' That's why I signed for Real Madrid."

He also revealed how Los Blancos' interest began during the World Cup, adding:

"In the second or third game of the World Cup, Mendes told me that they wanted me but was afraid I'd lose focus. I said 'What?' Then I scored one goal against Japan and two against Uruguay; it was the opposite. I played better."

Ultimately, the Colombian midfielder made his reported €75 million move from AS Monaco to the Spanish giants. Rodríguez had a solid beginning with Los Blancos, with 17 goals scored and 18 goals assisted across 46 games in his first season.

Over his six-year tenure, the Colombia international made 125 appearances, scoring 37 goals and assisting 42 others. His stay in Real Madrid ended in 2020, but Rodríguez still holds the club dear to his heart.

"They still love me a lot in Madrid, they ask me why I left, that means I did things well, I performed at a very high level," he added.

James Rodriguez now plays for Leon in the Liga MX Apertura in Mexico.

Real Madrid players pleased with youngster's attitude despite struggle to find minutes

Endrick’s transfer to Real Madrid came with great expectations, but he has found it hard to get into Carlo Ancelotti’s attacking lineup. With Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Júnior, Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham littering the forward areas, the 18-year-old Brazilian has found minutes hard to come by.

However, according to a report from AS (via Madrid Universal), his outlook and approach to work have left a lasting impression on his teammates and coaches. Despite appearing in a mere 496 minutes of play this season, he has still been effective, scoring six goals at a rate of one per 83 minutes.

They include a record-breaking goal in the Champions League at Stuttgart, making him the youngest Real Madrid player to ever score in the competition. He also scored twice in extra-time against Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey, sending Los Blancos through to the quarterfinals.

