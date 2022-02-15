“Go on to Barcelona and win titles” - Paul Ince says Premier League star could take ‘next step’ this summer

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Ince has backed West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice to join Barcelona in the summer.

While there have been no concrete rumours about Rice moving to Catalonia, many expect him to depart West Ham at the end of the season. The likes of Manchester United and Chelsea have been linked with the Englishman.

Ince believes Rice is the kind of player who could excel at a club like United and go on to win several titles for Barcelona. The 54-year-old said to the Mirror:

“Declan Rice has been outstanding in the last year, probably the best midfielder in the Premier League. It’s always tough as a West Ham boy to leave your home club, but when teams like United come calling, it’s the next step. He’s one of those players that can do that, and then go on to Barcelona and win titles.”

Chelsea management are determined to sign the following players for Thomas Tuchel this summer:

Jules Koundé

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Declan Rice

Aurélien Tchouameni

They think it'll cost them around €200M to sign these three targets.

(Source: Telegraph)

Ince also referred to Rice as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League over the last year. Thanks to the 23-year-old's exploits, West Ham qualified for the UEFA Europa League last term, and are currently fourth in the league standings.

While the Hammers are gunning for a top-four finish this season, they face serious competition from the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. Failure to qualify for the UEFA Champions League could all but seal Rice's departure from West Ham.

Ince added in this regard:

“At the moment, he’s captain of West Ham, playing under a good manager in Moyes, they’re vying for the Champions League spots. If they get fourth, he might want to stay.”

Barcelona are looking for a long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets

Sergio Busquets has been Barcelona's stalwart in defensive midfield for more than a decade now. While he has displayed on occasion in the last two seasons that he can deliver on the big stage, Busquets is not getting any younger. The Spaniard will turn 34 in July.

Barcelona desperately need to start planning for their future without Busquets. Frenkie de Jong has looked better in a more advanced position, which is the case with most of the Blaugrana's other young midfielders as well.

Rice could prove to be an extremely smart, long-term signing for Xavi Hernandez's side, especially given the dearth of world-class defensive midfielders in the market.

However, he has already said that he wants to remain in England in the near future. Given his young age and potential, the next club he signs for may not want to sell him too soon.

