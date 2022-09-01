“Go big or go home” – Piers Morgan names player Arsenal should ‘break the bank’ for if they want to be title contenders

Piers Morgan has urged Arsenal to go all out in the transfer market in their pursuit of West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice if the Gunners are to become serious title challengers.

Mikel Arteta's side have made a fantastic start to their Premier League campaign. managing to score 15 points from their first five league games of the season. At the moment, they are the only side in the league to have a 100% winning record.

However, Arteta's men have various injury issues in their midfield area. Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny are both sidelined at the moment. The Gunners boss decided to field Albert Sambi Lokonga in his team's recent win against Aston Villa.

While Granit Xhaka is in amazing form at the moment, the Swiss midfielder has not adapted very much to his defensive duties. Rice could be a perfect partner for Xhaka as the Hammers captain's defensive prowess would help the Swiss midfielder use his passing skills better.

Rice can play both as a center back and as a defensive midfielder. He is technically very gifted as a player as well.

Coming through the youth academies of West Ham, Rice has already made 200 senior appearances for the Hammers. He has also been capped 32 times for the Three Lions.

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan If we want to challenge for the title, Arsenal should break the bank for @_DeclanRice . Go big or go home.. If we want to challenge for the title, Arsenal should break the bank for @_DeclanRice. Go big or go home..

Hence, it is understandable why Morgan wants his favorite club to go all out for Rice. However, according to Transfermarkt, the player's current market value is £72 million.

Arsenal have just launched Gabriel Jesus for a fee of £45 million from Manchester City. Oleksandr Zinchenko has also been brought in from the blue side of Manchester.

Arsenal are looking to sign Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa

Douglas Luiz of Aston Villa

Arsenal are reportedly keen to sign Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa on deadline day. According to talkSPORT, the Gunners will submit an improved bid of £25 million after having their first bid rejected by the Villans.

Luiz impressed during his team's 2-1 loss at the Emirates Stadium. The Brazilian scored a goal direct from a corner.

Due to prevalent injury issues, Arteta has long been interested in adding depth to his midfield. Hence, he has identified Luiz as an option.

That said, Villa are not interested in letting the player go. However, the Brazilian is in the final year of his contract with the club. They might risk losing him for free next year if a new deal is not struck.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Puranjay Dixit