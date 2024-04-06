“Go and complain now” - Marcelo makes huge revelation about crucial Cristiano Ronaldo goal actually being ‘offside’ in Champions League quarter-final

Real Madrid legend Marcelo has admitted that he assisted an offside Cristiano Ronaldo to score the winner for Real Madrid against Bayern Munich in 2017.

Los Blancos won three successive Champions League titles between 2016 and 2018, becoming the first side in history to achieve this feat. Cristiano Ronaldo played a starring role for Real Madrid throughout their most successful era in the late 2010s, earning global acclaim as the best in the world. The forward enjoyed a great relationship on the pitch with his supporting cast, particularly left-back Marcelo.

There were a number of controversial moments in the run-ins to each of their triumphs, but one comes to mind quite readily. Los Blancos won the first leg of their quarterfinal meeting against Bayern Munich 2-1 away from home, taking a huge advantage into the second leg.

Bayern Munich led 2-1 after regulation time, forcing extra-time at the Santiago Bernabeu, where the drama took place. In the match before the advent of the Video Assistant Referee, Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to score an illegal goal, which was allowed to stand.

Now of Fluminense, Marcelo has spoken about the goal, which he assisted, on the Podpah podcast back home in Brazil. The left-back admitted that the goal was scored from an offside position, but laughed it off.

He said:

"It was offside. It was, but go and complain now."

"I knew it was offside. I thought, 'Oh my God'. I looked at the linesman, I saw him running and I took a breath."

Real Madrid went to score once more through Marco Asensio before the end of extra-time to win the game by a 4-2 scoreline. They went on to win the title, which was the second of their three-peat of the competition.

Cristiano Ronaldo introduced off the bench in narrow Al-Nassr win

Following back-to-back hat-tricks for Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo was rested by manager Luis Castro for his side's trip to Damac. The manager gave him only 24 minutes of action as the Knights of Najd won 1-0 on Friday, April 5.

After scoring 13 times in two games, Al-Nassr slowed down against Damac, but had Aymeric Laporte to thank, eventually. The Spaniard scored in the 91st minute to help his side claim all three points in the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo's goals have been enough to keep Al-Nassr alive in their bid to overtake Al-Hilal in the standings. With 29 league goals to his name in just 25 appearances, the 39-year-old is primed for the Golden Boot.

However, Al Nassr are 12 points behind Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League standings and are set to finish second. They will face the leaders in the Saudi Super Cup semi-final though.

