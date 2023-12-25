“Go out and get him" - Gabby Agbonlahor urges Arsenal to sell Emile Smith Rowe and sign Premier League striker 

Pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor has urged Arsenal to sell midfielder Emile Smith Rowe and sign striker Ivan Toney in the January transfer window.

The Gunners lead the Premier League standings after 18 games, sitting a point above Liverpool (2nd) and Aston Villa (3rd). They are expected to reinforce their squad in January and one of the areas under speculation is a striker. Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have scored just eight league goals between them this season.

Mikel Arteta's side have been linked with Ivan Toney, who returns to action in January after serving a ban for breaking gambling rules. Agbonlahor reckons the north London side need to sign the English striker and sell Smith Rowe to raise funds.

He said on talkSPORT (via The Boot Room):

“I think what Arsenal need for Christmas is a goalscoring striker. Some Arsenal fans say, ‘Oh it’s boring, we’ve got [Gabriel] Martinelli, [Bukayo] Saka, [Leandro] Trossard, [Eddie] Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus will all share the goals.

“But what could they be doing? What could they get with another striker? What could they do with Ivan Toney in that team? How many goals would Arsenal score with Ivan Toney? These tight games they’re winning, with Toney in there, what could he do for that team?"

He added:

“Can they sell [Emile] Smith Rowe? The academy graduate has his own song, but he’s not going to get in that team, let’s be honest. You’ve got good money sitting there with Smith Rowe. Sell Smith Rowe and use that money towards Ivan Toney.

“Go out and get him, because otherwise Chelsea or Spurs are going to get him and you’re going to regret it.”

Smith Rowe has struggled with injuries in recent years and made just 10 appearances across competitions this season, starting just twice. His market value is around £20 million, as per Transfermarkt. Meanwhile, Brentford are likely to demand around £100 million for Toney, as per The Guardian.

Arsenal to finish the year with 2 London derbies before another Liverpool clash

The Gunners played out a 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday, December 23. A fourth-minute goal from Gabriel Magalahaes was canceled out in the 29th minute by Mohamed Salah.

The draw kept Arsenal at the top of the league table while the Reds remained in second place, above Aston Villa on goal difference (21-16).

The north London side will next take on London rivals West Ham United at the Emirates on Thursday, December 28. They will then travel to Craven Cottage to face another London rivals Fulham on New Year's Eve. Arsenal will then host Liverpool in the FA Cup third round on January 7.

The Reds, meanwhile, will face Burnley at Turf Moor on Boxing Day in their final game of 2023. They will then host Newcastle United on New Year's Day before their face-off against the Gunners.