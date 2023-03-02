"Go and get him" - Jermaine Jenas urges Tottenham to sign Arsenal target in summer transfer window

Jermaine Jenas has urged his former club Tottenham Hotspur to sign Leicester City midfielder James Maddison, who is said to be a target for North London rivals Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta’s team are said to be competing with Spurs, Newcastle United and Manchester City for attacking midfielder Maddison, according to 90min. The 26-year-old has less than 18 months left on his Leicester contract and has reportedly turned down several offers from the Foxes to sign an extension.

While Leicester are said to be prepared to make him the highest paid player in the club's history, their poor form this season could see their star player leave the club in the summer. With the Midlands club already losing Youri Tielemans on a free transfer in the summer, they will be hoping to not lose Maddison too in the same transfer window.

Former Spurs player Jermaine Jenas has urged Antonio Conte's team to sign Maddison. He also hopes the club signs a new goalkeeper to compete with and eventually take over from Hugo Lloris. He told Four Four Two:

“It’s like, are they [Spurs] ever going to get to a window, like this summer and go, ‘You know what? We need James Maddison: go and get him. We need a top goalkeeper, let’s go and compete for one.’ That never seems to happen.”

The 40-year-old, however, cast doubt on Spurs' intent in the transfer market, saying:

“It’s always half-hearted and I think that’s where the frustration lies. You’re here now, so go: you’re very close but you’re not prepared to take that next step.”

Tottenham scout resigns after controversy over revealing Spurs transfer target on TV: Reports

Tottenham Hotspur's scouting department has seen the departure of Jeff Vetere, who joined the club in September last year.

As per a report from ESPN, Vetere parted ways with the club amid controversy surrounding a recent television interview he gave in South America. He divulged the name of one of the club's transfer targets during an appearance on WinSportsTV in Colombia.

Atletico Nacional goalkeeper Kevin Mier has been identified as the player Tottenham were considering signing in the upcoming summer transfer window.

While an investigation was launched into Vetere's conduct, the 57-year-old is said to have opted to step down from his role before any conclusion could be reached.

