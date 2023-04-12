"Go and get him; make a statement" - Gabby Agbonlahor urges Arsenal to sign highly sought-after long-term target in the summer

Former Aston Villa forward Gabby Agbonlahor has urged Premier League leaders Arsenal to sign West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice in the summer.

Rice has arguably been the side's best player this season despite the Hammers languishing in 14th in the Premier League this season. He has plied his trade for them since the 2016-17 season as a defensive midfielder, making more than 230 appearances and scoring 12 goals.

The 24-year-old is now in the last 18 months of his contract, although West Ham could activate the option to extend his stay for a year. The England international, though, has UEFA Champions League aspirations so an exit looks to be inevitable.

According to The Telegraph, Rice is Arsenal's top summer transfer target as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen their midfield.

Agbonlahor gave his input on the situation, responding to comments Gary Neville made about Arsenal in the past, where he stated top four was the Gunners' ceiling and said (via HITC):

“That’s their ceiling – it’s like you said, Arsenal need to go again in the summer with transfers. Declan Rice, go and get him. Make a statement.”

Signing Rice would require the Gunners to potentially offer upwards of £100 million. West Ham manager David Moyes alluded to this, telling talkSPORT that he believes the midfielder will blow the British transfer record 'out of the water'.

The Gunners are currently leading the table with 73 points and could win the title. With Champions League football all but assured, Arsenal will need to have better squad depth next season in order to remain competitive.

Former Arsenal defender believes Rob Holding will help the Gunners win the Premier League

Former Gunners defender Mikael Silvestre believes Rob Holding will be an asset to Arteta's side in place of the injured William Saliba.

Holding has started their last three Premier League games and is expected to keep his place in the starting XI in their upcoming fixture against West Ham on 16 April. Saliba hasn't returned to training yet as he recovers from a back injury he sustained last month.

With only eight games remaining in the season, the Gooners will be hopeful Holding can maintain his form going into them. Despite being at the club for seven seasons, he has been used sparingly, only featuring 158 times.

Many fans believe he could be the weak link in the team currently. Silvestre doesn't believe this to be the case. He said (via Football.london):

"I think the race is on. So, it will be a very tight one but I think Arsenal can manage it. They’ve been through a lot this season and I think they can hold their nerves and keep playing the way they have done. For Rob Holding, because he’s been at the club so long, he knows what’s at stake, he understands his role now, I think he’s ready."

He added:

"Yeah he’s not at the level of Gabriel and Saliba, I think he’s a good enough replacement to get them over the line. I don’t think Rob Holding is a weak link."

The Gunners currently have a six-point lead over Manchester City, having played an extra game.

