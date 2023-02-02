"Go hard or go home" – Liverpool urged to complete 2 blockbuster midfielder signings this summer

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has urged the Reds to sign Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham and West Ham United's Declan Rice in the upcoming summer to bolster their midfield depth.

The Reds are struggling at the ninth spot in the 2022-23 Premier League standings with their midfield problems stealing the headlines more often than not. The club have been linked with the likes of Bellingham, Rice, Matheus Nunes, Moises Caicedo, Sofyan Amrabat, and Ruben Neves.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Murphy shared his thoughts on Liverpool's recent issues in the ongoing campaign. Dissecting them, he said:

"I think it would be stupid of me to not be shocked and surprised at how far they've gone backwards, in such a short space of time. We are talking about a team that was not far off winning a quadruple last season. They don't look at it, they don't look like they've got as much legs or there’s much as much hunger."

Stating that the Reds are in need of midfield signings, Murphy added:

"They're missing players, of course they are, but they had those players earlier in the season and the results were still the same. So, I think there's a rebuild needed, if you like. When I say rebuild, I mean players out the door and a few more in. The midfield area is going to need freshening up and I'd love if [the Bellingham deal were] to happen because he is exactly what they need."

Murphy claimed that his former club should snap up both Bellingham and Rice as three Liverpool midfielders are likely to depart. He said:

"But I don't think they just need one, they probably need two. [Alex] Oxlade-Chamberlain is out of contract, I wouldn't be surprised to see [Naby] Keita go and I'm not sure [James] Milner's going to stay for another year, and if he does he won't be playing much.

"I'd go for Bellingham and Rice, I'd try and get them both. I think why not go hard or go home but on two big ones rather than four or five. Rice and Bellingham walk into that Liverpool midfield."

Liverpool set to face tough competition from Premier League rivals for midfield targets

With Thiago Alcantara being their last midfield addition back in 2020, Liverpool are set to dip into the upcoming summer transfer window. However, the club's pursuit of Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice is likely to be full of hurdles. The likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal are also interested in the in-demand England internationals.

Bellingham, who is valued at over £130 million, is also on the radar of Real Madrid and Manchester City. Rice, on the other hand, has been heavily linked with Chelsea and Arsenal, with a price tag of £80 million.

Meanwhile, Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo was also close to securing a £80 million permanent transfer to Arsenal last month. Even Chelsea had two offers in the region of £55 million rejected.

