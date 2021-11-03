"Go to hell" - Gasperini reveals what he told Cristiano Ronaldo after 2-2 draw against Manchester United

Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini has revealed that he told Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo to 'go to hell' following their 2-2 draw in the UEFA Champions League.

Speaking to Sky Italia (via Goal), Gasperini heaped praise on Cristiano Ronaldo. The Atalanta boss said Ronaldo was an incredible player and rarely takes a shot which does not find the back of the net.

Following their 2-2 draw against Manchester United, Gian Piero Gasperini said:

"At the end of the match, I spoke with Ronaldo. He's an incredible player, some even call him a problem. That’s a nice problem to have. He rarely gets it off target; half the time he scores, half the time it is saved. I told him, ‘You know what we say in Italy? Go to hell.'”

Atalanta were denied a win against Manchester United in the Champions League on Tuesday after Cristiano Ronaldo netted a stoppage-time winner to rescue a point for the Red Devils.

Manchester United were forced to come back twice to deny Atalanta a win and both times it was Cristiano Ronaldo who scored the all-important equalizer. The 36-year-old forward has now scored five goals in the competition, with three of them being last-minute goals.

Ronaldo scored late winners against Atalanta and Villarreal before scoring a late equalizer against the same Italian opponents.

Cristiano Ronaldo is keeping Manchester United's season afloat

Cristiano Ronaldo's goals have kept Manchester United's season afloat following poor showings in October in the Premier League. The Red Devils went through a barren run of four games without a win, which also included defeats at the hands of Aston Villa and Leicester City and a humiliating 5-0 loss to Liverpool.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo has come to Manchester United's rescue yet again. The 36-year-old forward played a vital role in helping the Red Devils secure their first win in over a month when they scored a comfortable 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

The former Real Madrid and Juventus star netted the opening goal before setting up fellow striker Edinson Cavani later in the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo then scored twice in the Champions League to help United secure a 2-2 draw against Atalanta.

As things stand, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored nine goals for Manchester United across all competitions, with five of them coming in the Champions League. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored in each of the four Champions League games so far.

