“Go join wrestling”, “Fraud in my book now!” – Fans react to unbelievable stat about Cristiano Ronaldo amid Manchester United struggles this season

Fans are reacting to an incredible statistic that highlights just how bad Cristiano Ronaldo's season has been at Manchester United.

Following a turbulent pre-season in which it became clear that Ronaldo wanted to leave Old Trafford, he has scored just three goals in 16 appearances. There were doubts before the campaign as to whether or not the Portuguese forward could adapt to Erik ten Hag's system, which involves a high press.

The answer to that question appears to be no, with Cristiano Ronaldo's latest disappointing display coming at Manchester United's 3-1 defeat at Aston Villa on Sunday (6 November). The five-time Ballon d'Or winner missed a glorious chance to get his side back into it before picking up a booking for a tussle with Tyrone Mings after the ball had already gone out.

1хBet @1xBet_Eng Cristiano Ronaldo has commited more fouls than he has shots on target this Premier League season Cristiano Ronaldo has commited more fouls than he has shots on target this Premier League season 💀 https://t.co/QTgW1itq6L

As per 1xBet, Cristiano Ronaldo has committed more fouls in the Premier League this term than he has had shots on target. That damning statistic highlights how much of a tough time the legendary striker is having, with just six shots on target in his ten top-flight encounters so far.

Speculation is mounting that the attacker may leave Manchester United in January as Ten Hag looks to bring in younger, fitter options. On seeing the stat regarding Ronaldo's fouls, Twitter users took to the site to mock the forward for his subpar performances.

Here are some of the reactions:

FIZZY 📈📊📉 @Mrfizzy_10 @1xBet_Eng Pendu is totally finished ! A fraud in my book now @1xBet_Eng Pendu is totally finished ! A fraud in my book now

Samuel patrick𓃵 @Chindapatrick1 @1xBet_Eng He needs to try lesser league due to his age @1xBet_Eng He needs to try lesser league due to his age

Erik ten Hag left frustrated by 'stupid' Manchester United tactic to cross deep to Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United put on a meek display at Villa Park, which involved plenty of direct balls and aimless crosses to Ronaldo. Ten Hag was deeply unimpressed with this tactic as his team fell further away from the Premier League's top four.

When the Dutch boss was asked if he had encouraged his players to fire long balls towards the Portugal captain, he replied (as per Sky Sports):

"No, I think it was stupid to do that."

Ten Hag added:

"We delivered too quickly crosses in from too far and too forcing. Then, we don't help him. We have to bring in the crosses at the right moment. I think in the second half also we bring too quickly the crosses in."

"The right moment was from Christian Eriksen in the first half and he found the moment in the pocket to deliver the ball to Cristiano at the far post. That was the right moment."

Poll : 0 votes