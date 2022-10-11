“Go for more!” – Ex-Manchester United midfielder sends message to Cristiano Ronaldo after his 700th club career goal

Former Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger has sent a congratulatory message to Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portuguese’s 700th club career goal. Lauding Ronaldo’s efforts, Schweinsteiger has urged him to score more goals in the coming days.

Cristiano Ronaldo was brought off the bench for Anthony Martial during Manchester United’s Premier League clash with Everton on Sunday evening (October 9). In the 44th minute, the struggling superstar latched on to a superb through ball from Casemiro, dashed forward, and dispatched a sublime left-footed shot to beat Everton keeper Jordan Pickford. His goal turned out to be the decider, with the Red Devils securing a 2-1 win and bringing maximum points from their trip to Goodison Park.

The first-half goal marked the 700th club goal in Cristiano Ronaldo’s professional career, making him the first forward to achieve the milestones. Congratulatory messages have been pouring in since his momentous goal, with Schweinsteiger being one of the many sporting icons to celebrate Ronaldo’s achievement. On Twitter, the Bayern Munich legend wrote:

“Congratulations on your 700th club goal! 👏🏼 Go for more! 👊🏼 @Cristiano”

Schweinsteiger joined Manchester United for a €9 million fee in the summer of 2015. Over the next couple of seasons, he featured in 35 games for the club, recording two goals and three assists.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag backs Cristiano Ronaldo to score more goals this season

Cristiano Ronaldo has not been at his best this season, scoring only once in nine matches before the historic strike against Everton. The Dutch manager acknowledged his struggles but backed him to find the back of the net regularly over the course of the season.

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano

What a beautiful number we’ve achieved together!

Thank you to all my teammates, coaches, clubs, family & friends and of course my fans.

𝟕𝟎𝟎 𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐛 𝐠𝐨𝐚𝐥𝐬.

What a beautiful number we've achieved together!

Thank you to all my teammates, coaches, clubs, family & friends and of course my fans.

United we continue! 🙏🏽

After the victory against Everton, Ten Hag said (via MSN):

“That is really impressive. To score 700 goals is a huge performance. I’m really happy for him. I congratulate him on that performance and I’m also happy as it’s his first goal this season in the Premier League. He had to wait for it and I’m sure there will be more goals.”

Since returning to the club in the summer of 2021, Ronaldo has appeared in 48 games for Manchester United across competitions, netting 26 times and claiming four assists.

