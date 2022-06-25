“Go on, get in there and get him” – Stan Collymore urges Liverpool to sign forward who could develop like Salah and Mane under Klopp

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has urged the Reds to sign Leeds United forward Raphinha.

As per a report from The Sun, the reigning FA Cup champions have joined the race for the Brazilian. Premier League rivals Arsenal and Chelsea, as well as Barcelona, were already battling it out for Raphinha's signature this summer. The Gunners reportedly even had a bid for the 25-year-old rejected by Leeds.

Liverpool have added Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez to their squad this summer. However, they have also lost Sadio Mane, with the Senegalese forward joining Bayern Munich after six successful years at Anfield.

Collymore, who played for the Reds between 1995 and 1997, believes his former side must sign Raphinha. He added that the move could benefit Liverpool, especially with Mohamed Salah's contract set to expire next summer.

The 51-year-old told the Mirror (as quoted by Leeds Live):

"My message to Liverpool is, ‘Go on, get in there and get him, and future proof for the prospect of Salah leaving in a year.' If Jurgen Klopp can show the boy how to play with more tactical discipline, the Reds will have one hell of a potential threat down the left or right with a promise of goals if he stays high up the pitch rather than drifting."

Collymore added about rumors of Raphinha joining Chelsea:

"I look at Chelsea and think they are all right for that kind of player, they have good players left and right. People will say that if you can hone his talent and skills, he can give you the same ‘Wow!’ factor or at least a similar one to Eden Hazard even though they’re different players."

Leeds United Live @liveleedsunited



leeds-live.co.uk/sport/leeds-un… "My message to Liverpool is, ‘Go on, get in there and get him, and future proof for the prospect of Salah leaving in a year.'" #LUFC "My message to Liverpool is, ‘Go on, get in there and get him, and future proof for the prospect of Salah leaving in a year.'" #LUFC leeds-live.co.uk/sport/leeds-un…

He also addressed the links between the Brazilian and Arsenal:

"But I just don’t see him as an automatic pick there. With Arsenal, he would go there and carry on in the same vein as he plays at Leeds, where I don’t think he is as tactically aware as I’d like him to be, a lot of what he does is off the cuff."

Collymore concluded:

"But if you’re looking at Klopp and what he has done with Salah and Sadio Mane, then he could do the same with Raphinha."

Liverpool target Raphinha has been brilliant for Leeds United

Leeds endured many struggles during the 2021-22 club season, even spending time in the relegation zone. A major reason for their survival were Raphinha's performances during the campaign.

The forward scored 11 times in 35 Premier League contests, including on the final day against Brentford, to secure the Peacocks' status in the top flight.

Overall, Raphinha has recorded 17 goals and 11 assists in 66 matches across all competitions for Leeds. He would undoubtedly improve most of the teams he has been linked with.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein Arsenal to intensify efforts next week to sign Raphinha from Leeds. More talks planned with 25yo’s camp & increased offer expected. Feeling among other suitors is @TheAthleticUK #LUFC theathletic.com/news/arsenal-r… Arsenal to intensify efforts next week to sign Raphinha from Leeds. More talks planned with 25yo’s camp & increased offer expected. Feeling among other suitors is #AFC now leading & he’s said to be open to joining them. W/ @PhilHay_ 🚨 Arsenal to intensify efforts next week to sign Raphinha from Leeds. More talks planned with 25yo’s camp & increased offer expected. Feeling among other suitors is #AFC now leading & he’s said to be open to joining them. W/ @PhilHay_ @TheAthleticUK #LUFC theathletic.com/news/arsenal-r…

Interested in sports other than Football? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far