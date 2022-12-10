"Go play FIFA" - Sergio Aguero taunts Netherlands after Argentina beat them in the FIFA World Cup QFs

Former Argentina striker Sergio Aguero taunted the Netherlands with a tweet after they lost to his former side in the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals on December 9.

The retired footballer quoted a picture of La Albiceleste celebrating their win in front of the Oranje with the words:

"Go play FIFA vos."

Lautaro Martinez scored the final penalty in the shootout for Argentina, which saw them celebrate at the halfway line. In the picture, Nicolas Otamendi can be seen facing the Netherlands with his hands cupped to his ears while running alongside his teammates in celebration.

He later opened up about the moment, explaining that it had been born from an opposing player who was trying to pressurize the team during the shootout:

“I celebrated in face because there was a one Netherlands player, who at every penalty kick we had, was coming and saying things to one of our players. The picture was taken out of context, and we celebrated in response to it.”

Argentina and the Netherlands break FIFA World Cup 'dirty' record

The FIFA World Cup quarter-final clash was highly intense, with the referee doling out a total of 18 yellow cards. This is now the record for the most yellow cards shown in a World Cup game.

In one of the hottest games in the history of the competition, 15 players on the field received yellow cards, with Denzel Dumfries picking up two and getting sent off.

Leandro Parades was perhaps the main culprit in helping to turn the game into a very dirty one. The Argentine fouled Nathan Ake and lashed the ball at the Dutch bench.

When he received only a yellow card for his antics, it raised eyebrows. Chaos ensued and other mini-clashes took place, with Dumfries eventually picking up a red card.

The game will also be remembered for its scintillating moments, with the Dutch snatching a very late equalizer to pull the game into extra time.

Lionel Messi secured a goal and an assist that seemed to be enough to provide Argentina with a win. However, it was Wout Weghorst whose brace denied them the easy way out.

Overall, the FIFA World Cup clash was entertaining, even though Emiliano Martinez called the referee "useless" in his post-match interview with Bein Sport.

