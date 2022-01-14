“Go and play football somewhere” - Gary Neville’s old comments on Manchester United man resurfaces after fresh transfer update

Gary Neville's old comments about Manchester United's Van de Beek have resurfaced after rumors surrounding the 24-year-old Dutchman's Old Trafford exit came alive again.

Neville had earlier suggested De Beek would 'go and play football somewhere' as he was not getting enough game time at Old Trafford. Neville made the comments after the loss against Leicester City earlier in the ongoing season.

Old comments have resurfaced after Van De Beek was reportedly being offered to Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle United on a loan deal. The loan deal could be finalized in the winter transfer window as he continues to be ignored despite the sacking of former manager Ole Gunner Solskjaer and the arrival of Ralf Rangnick as the new interim boss.

The 24-year-old has started in just four matches for Manchester United in the Premier League since his arrival at Old Trafford. Van de Beek agreed to join the Premier League club on a £35 Million deal from Ajax in September 2020. The youngster was in demand from many European clubs after the dream run for Ajax in the 2019 Champions League season.

After the loss against Leicester City earlier this season, Gary Neville expressed his disappointment over Donny Van de Beek not getting enough chances to prove himself at Manchester United. Frustrated by the continuous ignoring of the dynamic young midfielder, Neville said:

“Why’s Donny van de Beek not being given a chance? There’s something about that. He’s not been given a chance for 18 months so you’ve got to come to the conclusion that Ole didn’t sign him or he doesn’t fancy him.''

“Neither is good for Donny van de Beek so I think he needs to go and play football somewhere.”

However, Ralf Rangnick has expressed multiple times that he still has plans for De Beek and will not allow him to leave the club until the summer transfer window later this year. Van de Beek has been criticized for his work rate and the manager feels the player should give more in the training sessions.

The Dutchman was used as a substitute in United's 1-0 win over Aston Villa in the third round of the FA Cup. Rangnick believes his arrival on the pitch helped the team in 'controlling' the game against Aston Villa.

Wayne Rooney thinks arrival of Manchester United's Amad Diallo at Derby County is 'highly unlikely'

Former Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has heaped praise on Amad Diallo and believes his arrival at Derby County is 'highly unlikely'.

Amad has been struggling to get enough game time in the senior team and has reportedly asked Ralf Rangnick to let him go to a different club which assures him regular appearances.

MUFC Scoop @MUFCScoop Wayne Rooney on Amad Diallo: “He is a Man Utd player and obviously he is a player of interest from a few clubs, I know that. He is a player who of course I like. If you are asking me is he going to be with us [Derby] at some point in January, then that is very unlikely.” #MUFC Wayne Rooney on Amad Diallo: “He is a Man Utd player and obviously he is a player of interest from a few clubs, I know that. He is a player who of course I like. If you are asking me is he going to be with us [Derby] at some point in January, then that is very unlikely.” #MUFC

During a press interaction, Rooney said:

"He is a Manchester United player and obviously he is a player of interest from a few clubs, I know that. He is a player who of course I like him. If you are asking me is he going to be with us at some point in January, then that is very unlikely."

