"Go right back to the barebones" - Noel Whelan believes Manchester United squad needs massive overhaul to become competitive again 

Former Premier League striker Noel Whelan has suggested that Manchester United are in dire need of a complete overhaul. The 47-year-old feels that a mass summer exodus could be the only solution to the Red Devils' struggles.

The former Leeds United attacker believes that the players at the club are 'not playing as a team' despite looking like a good squad on paper. Whelan told Football Insider:

"On paper, this side looks great. But this Man United side aren’t playing like a team. That has been the case for more than two seasons now."

Whelan claims that the Red Devils might have recruited top-class players like Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo. However, they are not being able to live up to their names at Old Trafford. The 47-year-old has stated that Manchester United do not have chemistry like title-chasers Manchester City and Liverpool. He added:

"They keep adding these top internationals, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, but they are not playing as one. It’s all individuals. There’s none of the telepathy you get with Man City or Liverpool, the way they work hard and put in that extra bit of energy on the defensive side."

Whelan agreed with former Manchester United skipper-turned-TV pundit Roy Keane, who commented that 'five or six should never play for the club again'. Whelan added that no one at the club is playing for the shirt and the Red Devils need a clear-out to make a fresh start. The 47-year-old continued:

“They’re not committed and Roy Keane is absolutely right. I think you’ve got to go right back to the barebones – and it could be a lot more than six players out the door. It doesn’t seem like me that anyone is fighting for that shirt, and that’s a massive problem. I’d really hate to be in the trenches with any of them.”

Manchester United need to turn their fortunes around

Manchester City completely demolished the Red Devils 4-1 on Sunday as the gap between the two clubs was once again visible.

It would be wrong to say that Ralf Rangnick's side do not have the personnel to put up a fight against their local rivals. However, the way they were outplayed was alarming.

Since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure, nothing has worked for the 20-time champions of England despite spending millions on new players. A new manager is expected to take the reins at Old Trafford in the summer with Ralf Rangnick set to take up a consultancy role.

The decision-makers at the club must ensure that they get the right man for the job, which is much more difficult than it appears.

