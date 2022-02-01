"Go show them what you can do" - Marcus Rashford reacts to Donny van de Beek's loan move from Manchester United to Everton

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has sent a motivational message to Donny van de Beek, who has joined Everton on a loan deal.

Upon the official announcement of Van de Beek's loan deal, Rashford took to Twitter to react to the move. In his tweet, the Englishman said:

"My brother. Go show them what you can do."

Donny van de Beek has joined Everton on a six-month loan deal until the end of the 2021-22 season. The deal does not include any obligation to make the move permanent. This means that regardless of his form at Goodison Park, the Dutchman will return to Old Trafford at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old was desperate to leave Manchester United in the January transfer window to get some regular first-team football under his belt. He was frozen out of the first team by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and then by Ralf Rangnick. Since his £40-million move from AFC Ajax in 2020, the midfielder has struggled to break into the team at Old Trafford.

Van de Beek made just eight league appearances for Manchester United before his loan move to Everton. All eight of those appearances had come off the bench. He has made a total of 50 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions and has scored just two goals.

The Netherlands international could make his debut for Everton when they take on Newcastle United in the Premier League on the 8th of February.

Apart from signing Donny van de Beek, Everton snapped up Dele Alli from Tottenham Hotspur on deadline day. The Toffees have also recruited Frank Lampard as their new manager following the sacking of Rafael Benitez.

Everton are currently 16th in the Premier League standings, having accumulated only 19 points from 20 matches.

Manchester United have an important month ahead

Manchester United have an important month ahead as they battle on three fronts this February.

The Red Devils will take on Middlesbrough in the fourth round of the FA Cup. They will then return to Premier League action when they travel to Burnley on the 8th of February. Ralf Rangnick's men are currently fourth in the league standings and are two points clear of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester United will then take on La Liga champions Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. The first leg will take place in Madrid on the 23rd of February.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh