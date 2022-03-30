"Goal achieved!" - Cristiano Ronaldo says Portugal are in their 'rightful place' after qualifying for 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Cristiano Ronaldo took to Instagram to celebrate Portugal's qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Selecao secured a 2-0 win over North Macedonia in the playoff final to book their place in this year's tournament in the Middle East. Ronaldo's Manchester United teammate Bruno Fernandes netted twice in the victory on Tuesday.

Ronaldo was pleased with the World Cup qualification, thanking fans for their support in the two playoff games. The 37-year-old forward posted a photo of the Portugal squad with the following caption (translated from Portuguese):

"Goal achieved, we're at the Qatar World Cup, we're in our rightful place! Thank you to all the Portuguese for the tireless support! Power Portugal!"

Cristiano Ronaldo has now qualified for his fifth consecutive FIFA World Cup. The United attacker will look to win the competition for the first time, as this could be his last opportunity to do so.

Portugal took the more difficult route to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Euro 2016 winners pipped to top place in their qualifying group by Serbia. That meant the Selecao needed to win two playoff games to book their place in the quadrennial competition.

Portugal secured a hard-fought 3-1 win over Turkey in the playoff semi-finals to book a final showdown with North Macedonia, who shocked reigning European champions Italy in the other semi.

However, North Macedonia could not repeat the trick against another top team, as Portugal dominated the game with 65% possession. They had 11 shots in the game compared to just three from North Macedonia.

The Euro 2016 winners have been joined by Poland, who secured a 2-0 win over Sweden to book their place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo played key role in Portugal's World Cup qualification campaign

Cristiano Ronaldo did not score in the two playoff games against Turkey and North Macedonia. However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored a few vital goals in the group stage. He also hit the woodwork against Turkey and assisting Fernandes' first goal against the Macedonians.

Ronaldo netted seven goals in the qualification campaign. In the process, he overtook Iranian legend Ali Daei to become the most prolific scorer in men's international football.

The 37-year-old scored two late goals, including a 96th-minute winner against the Republic of Ireland to secure a 2-1 win in September. He also scored a hat-trick against Luxembourg a month later.

Cristiano Ronaldo will now return to Manchester United and look to help them secure UEFA Champions League football next season. The 37-year-old has netted 18 times in 32 appearances across competition, including 12 strikes in the Premier League.

