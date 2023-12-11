“Goals are hard to come by for opposition teams in Netherlands” - Robbie Savage predicts result of PSV vs Arsenal

Former Premier League midfielder Robbie Savage has made his prediction for Arsenal's final UEFA Champions League group game at PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday (December 13).

The Gunners are coming off a 1-0 Premier League defeat at Aston Villa at the weekend to drop to second in the standings, one point behind Liverpool (37) after 16 games.

However, Mikel Arteta's side have fared well in Europe. They won their Champions League group with a game to spare following their rousing 6-0 matchday five home win over Lens. PSV, meanwhile, joined the Gunners in the last-16, recovering from two goals down to win 3-2 at bottom side Sevilla.

With little to play for, Savage reckons both managers could opt to give game time to fringe players.

“It depends on what the managers put out in terms of the players, Savage said, as per Planet Sports. "What minutes do certain players need.

“Both (teams are) doing exceptionally well in their respective divisions. Arsenal have won the group; both teams are through. PSV’s defensive record in their 15 wins in the Eredivisie, they’ve only conceded six goals."

Savage added:

“Goals are hard to come by for opposition teams in the Netherlands, but I think Arsenal on the back of the defeat to Aston Villa. They’ve won one they’ve lost one away from home in this competition so far. I think it will be a draw. Both teams are through. I’m going 1-1.”

PSV are in rousing form at home, winning 2-0 at home to Heerenveen in their last outing. The runaway Eredivisie leaders have won all 15 games and lead second-placed Feyenoord by 10 points.

"He is doing very well" - Arsenal manager issues positive update on injured Jurrien Timber

Arsenal centre-back Jurrien Timber

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta provided an encouraging update on centre-back Jurrien Timber, who injured his ACL on the opening day of the Premier League season.

Having arrived this summer from Ajax, Timber played 76 minutes of the Gunners' FA Community Shield win on penalties over Manchester City. The Dutchman then started the 2-1 home win over Nottingham Forest on the opening day but was hauled off after 50 minutes after tearing his ACL.

Ahead of the PSV game, Arteta said (as per the club website) that Timber's recovery is going well, but the player is nowhere close to a return.

"He is doing very well. Obviously, he’s going through a really significant injury, but he’s flying to be fair, the stage he is right now. The way he works every single day is incredibly satisfying to watch, but, unfortunately, we’re going to miss him still for a long time."

Interestingly, Timber's identical twin brother, Quenten Timber, plays for Feyenoord as a midfielder.