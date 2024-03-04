“GOAT is back”, “We are winning this” - Al-Nassr fans thrilled as Cristiano Ronaldo returns to face Al-Ain in AFC Champions League quarterfinal

Fans hve reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo returning to Al-Nassr's XI for their AFC Champions League quarterfinal first leg at Al-Ain on Monday (March 4).

Ronaldo, 39, missed the last game for his club - a 4-4 Saudi Pro League draw t home to Al-Hazm on Thursday - due to a one-game ban for a provocative gesture made towards fans.

Luis Castro's side squandered the lead four times, despite a Talisca hat-trick and a Sadio Mane injury-time strike, as they were forced to share the spoils with the division's bottom side.

However, with their inspirational captain back in the lineup after serving his one-match ban, fans reckon Al-Alami will return to winning ways. One tweeted:

"GOAT is back"

Another chimed in:

"We are winning this!!!"

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Ronaldo and Co. saw off Al-Fayha 3-0 on aggregate in the previous round last month, with their captain scoring in both legs.

Al-Alami won the first leg 1-0 away, thanks to a late Ronaldo winner, before sealing the deal at home with a 2-0 win, with the Portuguese once again on the scoresheet.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Al-Nassr this season?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in superb form in his first full season with Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr, whom he joined in December 2022 on a free transfer after two decades in European football.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest players to grace the game and one of the most prolific goalscorers ever, the 39-year-old has continued to age like fine wine. Following a 54-goal 2023 with club and country - the most by any player - the Portugal captain has continued in the same vein this year.

Scoring in all four competitive outings in 2024, the Al-Alami captain is up to 28 goals and 11 assists in 29 games across competitions. That includes league-leading tallies of 22 goals and nine assists in 20 games in the SPL, where his side are nine points behind runaway leaders Al-Hilal (62) after 23 rounds of games.

Ronaldo has also netted five times and also bagged an assist in six games in his maiden AFC Champions League campaign. His other competitive goal for Al-Nassr this season has come in the King's Cup, where Castro's side are into the semifinals.