"GOAT ball", "Best of luck guys, victory is assured" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo captains Al-Nassr in King's Cup semi-final against Al-Khaleej

Al-Nassr fans on X are jubilantly reacting after Cristiano Ronaldo was included in the starting XI to face Al-Khaleej. The two sides are set to face each other in the King Cup of Champions semi-finals at Al-Awwal Stadium later tonight (Wednesday, May 1).

Ronaldo will be aiming to make an impact to reach the final after being knocked out of the Saudi Super Cup earlier this season. The winner of this clash will face Al-Hilal after the Saudi Pro League leaders defeated Al-Ittihad in the other semi-final yesterday.

David Ospina starts in goal for Al-Nassr. Sultan Al-Ghannam, Aymeric Laporte, Abdulelah Al-Amri, and Alex Telles make up the defense. The midfield consists of Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Marcelo Brozovic, and Otavio. Ayman Yahya, Sadio Mane, and Cristiano Ronaldo start up front to complete the starting XI.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in sublime form this season, registering 36 goals and 12 assists in 38 appearances across all competitions. One fan reacted by posting:

"Goat ball"

Another fan wrote:

"Best of luck guys, victory is assured."

Other fan reactions can be viewed below:

"4-3-3 back FINALLY" one fan exclaimed

"Ronaldo Hattrick Incoming", one fan boldy predicted

"Hopefully you win", another fan chimed in

"The king is here", one fan stated

What happened the last time Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr faced Al-Khaleej?

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr will face Al-Khaleej for the second time in a week tonight in the King's Cup of Champions. Let's take a look at what transpired when these two sides faced off in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday, April 27.

The Knights of Najd secured a vital 1-0 away win thanks to Aymeric Laporte's 68th-minute goal. Al-Khaleej put up a valiant effort, registering 10 shots in total compared to Al-Nassr's eight - with both sides landing four shots on target.

Ronaldo had a poor game by his high standards, missing three big chances and having a pass accuracy of just 58 percent. His side are second in the league table with 71 points from 29 games, nine points behind Al-Hilal.